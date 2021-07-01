Escape Room director Adam Robitel and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension writer Gavin Heffernan, who previously worked together on the creepy faux-documentary The Taking of Deborah Logan, are reuniting for a new Netflix horror series. Much like how Deborah Logan used Alzheimer’s as a springboard for a horror story, this new Netflix series, titled The Craving, will examine “the real-world horrors of addiction through a genre lens.” Darren Aronofsky will executive produce.

Deadline has the scoop on The Craving, a new Netflix horror series coming from The Taking of Deborah Logan team Adam Robitel and Gavin Heffernan. The series will explore “the real-world horrors of addiction through a genre lens. It centers around a female sheriff in a Colorado ski town besieged by an unprecedented new threat.”

Robitel and Heffernan wrote the pilot for The Craving and are putting together a writers’ room for season 1. Robitel will also direct the pilot episode, and other episodes should the series be officially picked up by the streaming giant. The team will also executive produce along with Darren Aronofsky and Elizabeth Gesas at Protozoa Pictures.

Blending real-world horrors with horror movie-style scares can often result in highly effective material. As I mentioned above, the two have some experience with this, having worked together on The taking of Deborah Logan. The 2014 found footage/faux-documentary went straight to VOD, and it didn’t receive the biggest fanfare when it first arrived. Over time, though, horror fans discovered and embraced the flick, which has some genuinely unnerving moments. In that film, a team of film students is attempting to make a documentary about Deborah Logan, an aging woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. But the more time the film crew spends at the Logan household, the more they start to realize there’s something else going on here. Something supernatural. Here’s a trailer.

The Taking of Deborah Logan

If you’ve never seen Deborah Logan and are now curious, it’s currently streaming on Shudder and Amazon Prime Video. Go check it out! Robitel also directed Insidious: The Last Key and Escape Room. He also helmed the upcoming sequel Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, which is headed to theaters on July 16. Heffernan wrote Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, which, if I’m being honest, wasn’t very good. But my curiosity has been piqued by The Craving, and I look forward to checking this out when and if Netflix gives it a full series order.