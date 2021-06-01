The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will haunt theaters (and HBO Max) this weekend, so how about one final trailer to give you the creeps? This latest entry in the wildly successful horror franchise finds paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively) dealing with a murder that was caused by demonic possession. Watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It final trailer below…if you dare.

The Conjuring The Devil Made Me Do It Final Trailer

In 1981, Arne Johnson murdered his landlord. But that’s not where the story stops. When Johnson went on trial, he attempted to plead not guilty by reason of demonic possession – the first time any such defense had ever been offered in an American court. That premise is the springboard for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third entry in the main Conjuring series and the eighth film in The Conjuring Universe. Once again, husband and wife paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren are on hand to help battle the forces of evil. Here’s a synopsis:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

I’ve seen The Devil Made Me Do It, and found it to be another solid entry in the series. Once again, the key ingredient to making this franchise work is the relationship between Ed and Lorraine. The fact that they’re a loving couple who go out of their way to help others just plays so well and makes this series endearing. It also helps with the scares. If we didn’t care about Ed and Lorraine we wouldn’t care about all the spooky stuff they deal with. As I wrote in my review, “The ongoing love story between the two characters remains the glue holding all of this together. The Warrens love each other unconditionally, and there’s something sweet and wholesome about these two good people who still have the hots for each other even after all these years of chasing ghosts and ghouls.”

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It opens in theatres and IMAX nationwide on June 4, 2021, and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days after its theatrical release.