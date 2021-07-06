Ghost hunting husband and wife Ed and Lorraine Warren are coming home this August. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third entry in the main Conjuring franchise, has set a home media release, with the film hitting digital in July before coming to Blu-ray and 4K in August. Based on a true story (sort of), The Devil Made Me Do It has the Warrens leaving haunted houses behind and dealing with curses and a murder mystery.

I’m a sucker for The Conjuring franchise, especially the main films featuring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren. So I suppose I had high hopes for the latest entry, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. While the end result wasn’t as good as the previous two main Conjuring films, the performances of Wilson and Farmiga, and the ongoing love story between their characters, helped elevate the material. As I wrote in my review:

Having the Warrens snooping around like Mulder and Scully and pitting them against a human villain turns The Devil Made Me Do It into a kind of mystery movie; a ghostly detective story, even. This could’ve gotten real silly real fast, but by now, you’re either on board with the Warrens or you’re not. It’s easy to buy into the paranormal investigators turning into amateur detectives because Wilson and Farmiga are so damn good at playing these roles. They feed off each other’s chemistry, and it’s a treat to watch them work. Farmiga in particular continues to shine here, managing to sell corny lines with gusto. And the ongoing love story between the two characters remains the glue holding all of this together.

Now, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is headed to home media.

The Conjuring The Devil Made Me Do It Blu-ray Release

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It “reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.”

On July 23, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home and for 48-hour rental via PVOD on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies. Then, on August 24, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD will arrive. The film will also be available on Movies Anywhere.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contains the following special features:

By Reason of Demonic Possession – An in depth look at the true story that inspired the movie

The Occultist – Meet the terrifying new addition to the Conjuring Universe

Exorcism of Fear – Delve into the making of the movie and the chilling exorcism scene that opens the film”

DC Horror Presents The Conjuring: The Lover #1 – A video comic that takes you deeper into the Conjuring Universe

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It DVD contains the following special feature:

By Reason of Demonic Possession

You can check out the box art below, which – interestingly enough – adds a “3” to the title, even though one wasn’t there in the film’s title card.