Let’s face it: 2020 has kind of been a wash. But thankfully, our favorite holiday hero is back to save Christmas with his awesome beard and sweet sax-playing skills. Kurt Russell‘s badass Santa Claus returns in The Christmas Chronicles 2, the sequel to his hit 2018 holiday movie for Netflix, this time wielding a saxophone and some cool sunglasses. Watch The Christmas Chronicles 2 trailer below.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Trailer

Chris Columbus writes and directs The Christmas Chronicles 2, the sequel to Clay Kaytis’ surprise hit The Christmas Chronicles, which starred Kurt Russell as an adventure-seeking Santa Claus. The first film was mostly a draw for the gimmick of Kurt Russell playing a badass Santa, and for the onscreen reunion of real-life couple Russell and Goldie Hawn, who last starred together in 1987’s Overboard.

So Columbus has to up the ante with the sequel — and he does, this time making Santa even cooler by giving him a smooth sax solo, and by introducing a villain, played by Hunt for the Wilderpeople‘s Julian Dennison, who plots to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good. But Mr. and Mrs. Claus have help in the form of step-siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Jack (Jahzir Bruno), who step in to defend the North Pole with the help of exploding cookies and remarkably lethal toy guns. And yes, there are still plenty of those creepy CGI elf things running around in this sequel.

In addition to Russell and Hawn, the cast includes Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tyrese Gibson, Darlene Love with Judah Lewis.

Here is the synopsis for The Christmas Chronicles 2:

It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend (Tyrese Gibson) and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES: PART TWO is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 slides down the chimney to Netflix on November 25, 2020.