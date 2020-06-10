Everyone wants to be first. When it comes to re-opening movie theaters this summer, Warner Bros. has been hogging most of the limelight, with Tenet still poised to open on July 17. But Tenet isn’t going to be the first new movie this summer. There’s the Russell Crowe movie Unhinged, which is set for a limited release on July 1. And now Sony is throwing their hat into the ring with Broken Hearts Gallery, a film they’re now branding as “the first major studio wide release of the summer.”

Sony Pictures hopes to be the trendsetter for the summer with Broken Hearts Gallery, a film written and directed by Natalie Krinsky and executive produced by Selena Gomez. Here’s the synopsis:

What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, and Bernadette Peters star. The plan is to release the film on July 10, which would give it a jump on Tenet, opening July 17.

“Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed. Natalie is a wonderful talent and I am happy to be a part of her debut film. I understand people’s concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to COVID-19. I hope everyone will listen to scientists’ recommendations and consider others’ health and safety while enjoying the movie theater experience,” said Executive Producer Selena Gomez.

Writer-director Natalie Krinsky added: “I am beyond thrilled Sony has defined our relationship by bringing The Broken Hearts Gallery into the world. Getting a film made – especially your first – is like finding a soulmate: years of heartbreak and (maybe) ultimate triumph. In this moment of distance, it feels good to fall in love. I can’t wait for audiences to (safely) see it in theatres.”

Movie theaters have been shut down due to the coronavirus, but little by little, they’re starting to reopen again. The problem, though, is that there’s nothing new to screen. Studios have shuffled and pushed back their films, with some titles even being pushed into 2021. As of now, the first new movie scheduled to hit theaters is in the indie thriller Unhinged, starring Russell Crowe, set to open July 1.