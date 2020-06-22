Nature is healing – movies are returning to theaters. Okay, nature isn’t actually healing, and there’s still the very real threat of the coronavirus out there. But Hollywood is eager to get back to normal, and they’re putting all their hopes and dreams into the month of July. July will mark the first time we’ve had new big studio movies in non-drive-in theaters since March, and while Tenet is the title everyone keeps mentioning, there are a few other films arriving before the latest Christopher Nolan blockbuster. One of those films is the rom-com The Broken Hearts Gallery, and you can see a trailer for that below.

The Broken Hearts Gallery Trailer

Once upon a time, The Broken Hearts Gallery was hoping to beat Tenet to the punch by opening on July 10. And then…things changed. Tenet moved from it’s July 17 release date to July 31, and that film’s release-date loss is Broken Hearts Gallery‘s gain. The rom-com from executive producer Selena Gomez will now open on July 17, making it the first wide studio release of the summer. Here’s the synopsis:

What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

The question remains – not just for The Broken Hearts Gallery, but all movies opening in theaters in the new future – is it worth the risk? Are moviegoers ready to flock back to theaters even though the coronavirus hasn’t actually gone away? We’ll see.

“Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed. Natalie is a wonderful talent and I am happy to be a part of her debut film. I understand people’s concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to COVID-19. I hope everyone will listen to scientists’ recommendations and consider others’ health and safety while enjoying the movie theater experience,” said executive producer Selena Gomez.