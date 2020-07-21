Warner Bros.’ indefinite delay of Tenet is leaving a trail of broken hearts, one of which is Sony’s The Broken Hearts Gallery. The Selena Gomez-executive produced romantic-comedy has been pulled from Sony’s release schedule, with no new date announced, in the wake of Tenet‘s delay.

The delay of Tenet has caused ripple effects not only among Warner Bros.’ release slate but to the schedules of other studios as well. Shortly after Warner Bros. temporarily moved Tenet off its theatrical schedule, Sony has pulled The Broken Hearts Gallery from its schedule, undating the romantic-comedy with no new release date announced.

Deadline reports that Sony still intends for The Broken Hearts Gallery to go theatrical and not straight to digital, but the studio is waiting to see how the current landscape shapes up. Sony is apparently eager for The Broken Hearts Gallery to be one of the first theatrical releases once cinemas reopen safely, which is a lot of pressure for the sweet-looking, but not especially groundbreaking rom-com.

It’s uncertain why Sony is determined to push The Broken Hearts Gallery through the gates first. Despite Gomez’s name attached as executive producer, it doesn’t have any major household names, though leads Geraldine Viswanathan (who stole the show in 2018’s Blockers) and Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things’ redeemed bad boy) are both talented rising stars with a delightful chemistry. The film does look promising though, and has the potential to be a sleeper hit for Sony had it been released in normal times. However, if Sony does release The Broken Hearts Gallery straight to streaming or digital, it may even amass even more of a word-of-mouth buzz just because of the online thirst for good, easily available rom-coms.

Here is the synopsis for The Broken Hearts Gallery, which is directed by Natalie Krinsky and also stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, and Bernadette Peters: