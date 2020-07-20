Following the indefinite delay of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Warner Bros. has pushed back the Conjuring 3 release date to June 2021. The latest entry in the horror franchise following the exploits of paranormal investigators hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It was set to debut in September this year, but was was delayed by additional reshoots needed to complete the film.

Warner Bros. announced that The Conjuring 3 has been postponed to June 4, 2021, Variety reports. The announcement follows reports earlier this month that the horror sequel would likely be delayed to summer 2021, amid surges in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the U.S. and the slow reopenings of both theaters and film productions across the globe. Variety notes that The Conjuring 3 was supposed to have additional shoots scheduled for April, but Hollywood productions have been too slow to resume for the film to make its target release date.

“Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen,” Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world. Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates.”

Warner Bros. keeps its other highly anticipated tentpoles, like Wonder Woman 1984 and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, on the 2020 release docket for now, but Variety suggests that those films could also be moved if coronavirus cases continue to spike in the U.S. For now, The Conjuring 3 joins other recently reshuffled Warner Bros. releases, like In the Heights and the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman.

Michael Chaves directs The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It based on a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring 2, Aquaman) and a story by James Wan and Johnson-McGoldrick. Wilson and Farmiga reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, and are joined by Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard.

Here is the official synopsis for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which hits theaters on June 4, 2021: