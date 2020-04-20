We’re all going to have to wait a little longer to see Robert Pattinson‘s take on the Caped Crusader. As previously reported, Matt Reeves’ The Batman shut down production due to the coronavirus, and that has now officially impacted the movie’s release date. Originally set to open in the summer of 2021, The Batman‘s release date has now been pushed to October of that year instead. Meanwhile, other Warner Bros. titles – The Flash, Shazam 2, The Many Saints of Newark, and the untitled Elvis biopic – are being moved around as well.

THR is reporting that The Batman will now open on October 1, 2021. The movie was originally set for a June 25, 2021 release. And The Batman isn’t the only future Warner Bros. movie being shuffled around. The Flash, which was set for July 1, 2022, is now scheduled for June 3, 2022, while Shazam 2 has moved from April 1, 2022 to November 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the non-superhero movie front, WB is also shifting dates for the Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark. That pic was supposed to open in September of this year, but will now arrive March 12, 2021. Also, the untitled Elvis biopic – the one that had to shut down because co-star Tom Hanks contracted coronavirus on set – is now going to take the stage November 5, 2021 (it was originally scheduled for October of that year).

Obviously, our current situation – with theaters and movie productions shut down across the globe – will have a ripple effect not just into next year, but the year beyond, as well. Curiously enough, though, there are two big Warner Bros. titles that are still holding onto their 2020 release dates: Tenet, which is clinging to its July 17, 2020 release for dear life, and Wonder Woman 1984, which previously moved from its June release to August 14, 2020.

As has been the case all along for these changes, these dates are still subject to change. It’s clear that theater owners are hoping to salvage some of the summer movie season this year – Cinemark already announced plans to start reopening in July – but there’s always a chance that the delays will continue longer than that, and cause even more changes for films to come.