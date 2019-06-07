The Brady Bunch is one of those seminal sitcoms from decades ago that still resonates today, even through all its cheesiness and synthetic clothing. Believe it or not, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the original series, and to celebrate, CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment are giving The Brady Bunch the ultimate box set release.

The Brady Bunch 50th Anniversary TV & Movie Collection not only has all five seasons of the original series, but it also includes the TV movie sequels, the less than thrilling spin-off shows, the feature film spoof adaptations, and more. This is the ultimate Brady Bunch box set that every fan out there has been waiting for.

The Brady Bunch is the story of a lovely lady (Florence Henderson), who was bringing up three very lovely girls (Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb, and Susan Olsen). All of them had hair of gold like their mother, the youngest one in curls. But it’s also the story of a man named Brady (Robert Reed), who was busy with three boys of his own (Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, and Mike Lookinland). They were four men living altogether, yet they were all alone. Then one day the lady met this fellow, and they knew that it was much more than a hunch that this group should somehow form a family. And that’s the way they all became The Brady Bunch. Oh, and they had a maid named Alice (Ann B. Davis) who apparently wasn’t good enough for the song.

Now you can see it all unfold in The Brady Bunch box set that is already available to buy for just $68.99 on Amazon. Here’s the complete list of everything you’ll get in this box set, which is pretty much everything that has been done with The Brady Bunch:

The Brady Bunch: The Complete Series

Commentary by Sherwood Schwartz in “The Honeymoon” Commentary by Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Susan Olsen in “A-Camping We Will Go” and “The Hero” The Brady Bunch — Coming Together Under One Roof

The Brady Kids: The Complete Animated Series : Follow all 22 episodes voiced by the original cast as the Brady kids and their pop group go on adventures with their friends, a magical bird, and two panda cubs. Episodic Promos– The Bradys follows the trials and tribulations of the Brady kids, who are all grown and married with children.

: Follow all 22 episodes voiced by the original cast as the Brady kids and their pop group go on adventures with their friends, a magical bird, and two panda cubs. The Brady Brides : Marcia (McCormick) and Jan (Plumb) get married to their significant others in a joint wedding and decide to buy a house together. However, Marcia’s husband Wally (Jerry Houser, “G.I. Joe”) and Jan’s husband Phillip (Ron Kuhlman, “Baywatch”) find it challenging to overlook each other’s differences.

: Marcia (McCormick) and Jan (Plumb) get married to their significant others in a joint wedding and decide to buy a house together. However, Marcia’s husband Wally (Jerry Houser, “G.I. Joe”) and Jan’s husband Phillip (Ron Kuhlman, “Baywatch”) find it challenging to overlook each other’s differences. A Very Brady Christmas : Starring the original cast, the entire Brady family gets together for the holidays, but must overcome their personal obstacles and keep up the Christmas spirit.

: Starring the original cast, the entire Brady family gets together for the holidays, but must overcome their personal obstacles and keep up the Christmas spirit. The Brady Bunch in the White House : When the President is impeached after a scandal, Mike (Cole) is made president with Carol (Long) serving as his vice president. Together, the new First Family must prove they can save the world when a gigantic asteroid is headed for Earth.

: When the President is impeached after a scandal, Mike (Cole) is made president with Carol (Long) serving as his vice president. Together, the new First Family must prove they can save the world when a gigantic asteroid is headed for Earth. The Brady Bunch Movie : In an attempt to save the family’s home from being taken away by a real estate developer (Michael McKean, Better Call Saul ), the Brady kids join the “Search for the Stars” contest and perform to win $20,000. Starring Shelley Long ( Cheers ), Gary Cole ( Veep ), Christine Taylor ( Zoolander ), Christopher Daniel Barnes ( The Little Mermaid ), Jennifer Elise Cox ( Web Therapy ), Paul Sutera, Olivia Hack ( Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie ) and Jesse Lee Soffer ( Chicago P.D ).

: In an attempt to save the family’s home from being taken away by a real estate developer (Michael McKean, ), the Brady kids join the “Search for the Stars” contest and perform to win $20,000. Starring Shelley Long ( ), Gary Cole ( ), Christine Taylor ( ), Christopher Daniel Barnes ( ), Jennifer Elise Cox ( ), Paul Sutera, Olivia Hack ( ) and Jesse Lee Soffer ( ). A Very Brady Sequel : The Bradys are in for a surprise when a man (Tim Matheson, Animal House ) shows up at their door claiming to be Carol’s long-lost first husband. His plans start to unravel when the Brady kids stumble upon his true intentions.

: The Bradys are in for a surprise when a man (Tim Matheson, ) shows up at their door claiming to be Carol’s long-lost first husband. His plans start to unravel when the Brady kids stumble upon his true intentions. Growing Up Brady: Based on the book co-written by Barry Williams and starring Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory), Adam Brody (The O.C.) and Rebeccah Bush (Frasier), Growing Up Brady goes behind-the-scenes to give viewers a look at the original television series.

Yeah, that’s pretty much everything that The Brady Bunch fans have wanted all in one convenient package. If only the content was presented in high-definition, then this really would be the ultimate box set. But even so, as a true fan of The Brady Bunch, this works just fine for me.

And don’t forget, the entire cast of the show has been restoring the original Brady Bunch house to look just like the one from the series. In fact, they just recently completed the renovation, and a show chronicling their work will air on HGTV sometime later this year in honor of the 50th anniversary, so stay tuned for that.