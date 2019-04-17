Karl Urban is not afraid to get down and dirty when it comes to punishing haughty superheroes who abuse their powers, even if he comes off as sounding a little too dirty himself in the process. Urban stars as Billy Butcher, leader of the titular Boys, a group of vigilantes who aim to take down take down corrupt superheroes that have embraced fame and fortune. Based on the hyperviolent comic book written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson, the Amazon series looks like it will be just as gory and gruesome, according to the new uncensored The Boys trailer. Watch the R-rated trailer below.

The Boys Trailer Uncensored

This is the best The Boys trailer yet, wisely focusing on Urban’s violent antics against the wacky, all-powerful superheroes who have flown too close to the sun. This uncensored trailer doubles down on the comic’s mockery of the superhero genre, presenting the clean-cut superheroes in a damaging light while letting Urban unleash his innate charm for a minute and a half. If you wanted to hear Urban talk about “spanking,” then this is the trailer for you.

The Boys comes from creator Eric Kripke (Supernatural) and producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. In addition to Urban and Shue, The Boys stars Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, and the Simon Pegg. The Boys has received an eight-episode order from Amazon.

Here is the official synopsis for The Boys:

THE BOYS is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven,” and their formidable Vought backing.

The Boys premieres on Amazon Prime on July 26, 2019.