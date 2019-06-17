Things get ultra-violent in the latest trailer for The Boys. The new Amazon series is based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic series, following a team of potty-mouthed tough guys who team up to take down corrupt superheroes. It looks funny, it looks gory, it looks kind of insane. Watch The Boys trailer below, and witness Karl Urban using a baby to kill someone!

The Boys Trailer

I haven’t read The Boys comic series, but I’m all-in on the show based on this trailer. Sure, there are times here where it sounds as if the characters are constantly saying “fuck” to make the show extra edgy, but gosh darn it, this footage sold me. The opening moment, where a Flash-like superhero accidentally runs through a woman, causing her body to explode, instantly had my attention. Things only get more wild from there, culminating in Karl Urban hoisting up a super-baby with laser eyes, in turn using that baby to cut some dude’s head off.

In The Boys, “Supes have been committing atrocities, which keep getting swept under the rug because they are revered by the adoring public. Billy Butcher recruits The Boys who have all been wronged by The Seven, the world’s most notorious superheroes, to bring them down and stop the corruption. Based on the best-selling comics by Garth Ennis, The Boys is a revenge story where the nobodies take on the somebodies.”

The series stars Karl Urban, Elisabeth Shue, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Laz Alonso, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Kapon, and you can look for a Simon Pegg cameo as well.

Here’s the breakdown of the main team, aka The Boys: The Boys are Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and The Female (Karen Fukuhara).

The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as writer, executive producer and directed the season finale. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Ori Marmur, as well as Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce. The pilot episode was directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane).

You can crack open a cold one with The Boys on Amazon Prime staring July 26.