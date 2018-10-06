Not everyone is a fan of superheroes. In fact, some people may be keen on taking superheroes down, especially when those supposed heroes are fame-hungry, corrupt authority figures under the sway of a sinister corporation. The Boys centers around a group of vigilantes who set out to do just that in the highly anticipated Amazon adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s anti-hero comic series.

Amazon has released the first The Boys teaser trailer, giving us a glimpse of the long-awaited TV series.

The Boys Teaser Trailer

Following Friday’s New York Comic-Con panel, Amazon Prime released the first teaser for its upcoming superhero series. The teaser introduces us to the world of The Boys through an in-world commercial for Vought International, the mysterious conglomerate that manages superheroes. “We provide the world with the safety, the service, and the ‘super’ it deserves,” Vought’s Vice President of Hero Management Madelyn Stillwell (Elizabeth Shue) proudly announces in the commercial. But Vought isn’t the gleaming corporation on a hill that it presents itself as. The Boys’ unimpressed faces at the end of the commercial show just that, as they turn off their TV and give the middle finger to the camera.

Based on the comic book by Ennis and illustrated by Robertson, The Boys comes from creator Eric Kripke (Supernatural) and producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. It stars Karl Urban, Elisabeth Shue, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, and the recently announced Simon Pegg. The Boys has received an eight-episode order from Amazon.

At the NYCC panel, Goldberg described The Boys as “something based more in our reality and something is a little more easy to relate to.”

“The superhero metaphor,” Kripke added, “works for certain politicians, it works for certain celebrities, it works for professional athletes, it works for our media-saturated culture. The world now reflects the world of The Boys way more than when Garth wrote it. And even though it’s a superhero-action show, I really truly believe we’re making the most topical show on television.”

Here is the official synopsis for The Boys:

In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, THE BOYS centers on a group of vigilantes known informally as “The Boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than their blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty. THE BOYS is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven,” and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes. THE BOYS is scheduled for a 2019 release.

The Boys premieres on Amazon Prime in 2019.