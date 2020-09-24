The Boys are back in town at Amazon – and even more Boys-related action could be heading your to the streaming service soon.

In the wake of the impressive viewership numbers of The Boys season 2, Amazon is reportedly “fast-tracking development on a new iteration of the popular comic book series adaptation.” Get the details of the potential new series below.



According to Amazon, The Boys season 2 “had the most-watched global launch of an Amazon original series ever, with the episodes to date having grown the audience from Season 1 by 89%.” That’s a huge jump in audience engagement – it’s no wonder that an Aisha Tyler-hosted The Boys-themed aftershow has already been added to the streamer’s roster and a third season has been given the greenlight. (Jensen Ackles is on board to play Soldier Boy, the original superhero in the world of the comic and TV series.)

Now a The Boys spin-off is in the works too. Variety says the spin-off “is set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (or “supes”) that is run by Vought International. It is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.” Sounds a little bit like the training sequences in the first Kingsman movie, but with a superpowered twist.

Craig Rosenberg, who is currently a writer and executive producer of the original series, is writing the pilot of this still-untitled spin-off and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television will produce the new series. The Boys creator Eric Kripke will executive produce alongside The Boys executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures. Not to be left out, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty are on board as well.

