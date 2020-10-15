‘The Boys’ Season 3 Begins Filming Early Next Year

The Boys will return for a third season ready to dole out some payback, and payback is…well, you know. Showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that The Boys season 3 is set to begin filming in early 2021, sharing the title page of the episode 1 script titled, fittingly, “Payback.”

Kripke revealed on Twitter that pre-production on The Boys season 3 is in full swing, with filming set to begin in early 2021. The superhero series based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson was renewed for a third season by Amazon Studios this summer, just before season 2 launched in September.

Kripke shared a photo of the title page of The Boys season 3 episode 1 script, titled “Payback.” It’s written by Craig Rosenberg, an executive producer on the series who has written and co-written four previous episodes, including “The Female of the Species” and “The Self-Preservation Society” from season 1, and “Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men” and “Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker” from season 2.

The Boys season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 4 to rave reviews from critics, who praised its subversive, cynical storytelling. The first season was a major hit for the streamer, and a third season was confirmed by Kripke and Amazon months before season 2 was launched. Kripke and his writers have been giving regular updates about the work on season 3, with their targeted start date of early 2021, should the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic allow.

Amazon appears to be eager to keep The Boys train going, with a spin-off in the works from Rosenberg which is set “at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (or ‘supes’) that is run by Vought International.”

Here is the season 2 synopsis of The Boys, which recently wrapped its run on Prime Video:

In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.

No release date has yet been set for The Boys season 3.