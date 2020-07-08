The Boys are returning to Amazon Prime this fall, but they’re not going to have an easy go of it from the looks of the trailer for the second season. Even though Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) returns after disappearing at the end of the first season finale, he and his teammates, including Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), have pissed off the powerful superheroes that the world blindly loves. That means they’re fugitives from the law, and they’ll be threatened at every turn. Watch The Boys season 2 trailer below.

The Boys Season 2 Trailer

The dark comedy and extreme violence of The Boys is on full display here. Heads are smashed into walls in gory fashion, Billy Butcher climbs out of the carcass of an animal, and Homelander (Antony Starr) even throws a kid off a roof. So yeah, in case it wasn’t clear in the first season, these superheroes are corrupt pricks.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). The second season will also have recurring stars Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins, as well as the return of Giancarlo Esposito as Vought boss Stan Edgar, as well as the debut of Aya Cash as the new superhero Stormfront.

The new season of the series executive produced by Eric Kripke features episodes directed by Philip Sgriccia, Alex Graves, Sarah Boyd, Stefan Schwartz, Frederick E.O. Toye, and Batan Silva. The show is created by created by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

In Season 2, The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Boys season 2 starts arriving on Amazon Prime Video on September 4, 2020 and will then be released weekly.