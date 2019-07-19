The Boys won’t hit Amazon Prime Video until next week, but apparently the streaming service is very satisfied with the first season of its adaptation of The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Amazon has already given a second season order to the show from executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke, and they’ve already got a new cast member lined up in the form of You’re the Worst star Aya Cash. Find out who she’s playing below.

Amazon announced the second season renewal during The Boys panel at Comic-Con, and they followed it up with a press release. Since the subversive superhero series won’t even debut until July 26, this is quite the vote of confidence. And we already know of one new character who will be arriving in the second season.

Actress Aya Cash (You’re the Worst) will be playing a superhero called Stormfront, a character who is actually male in the comics. Stormfront is a reincarnated Viking with electrical powers and limited control of the weather. Other super powers include flying at super sonic speed, which creates a sonic boom, and he just so happens to be the second most powerful superhuman on the planet. Without spoiling anything, we’ll just say the comics have Stormfront deliver one hell of a beating to one of the characters.

In case you haven’t heard, or seen the trailer, The Boys focuses on what happens when superheroes – who, in this world, are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as a vigilante group known as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about the most popular heroes (called The Seven) and Vought, the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.

The titular crew is comprised of Hughie (Jack Quaid, The Hunger Games), Billy Butcher (Karl Urban, Star Trek), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso, Detroit), Frenchie (Tomer Capon, Hostages), and The Female (Karen Fukuhara, Suicide Squad). Simon Pegg also guest stars as Hughie’s father. Meanwhile, there’s also The Supes of The Seven, led by Homelander (Antony Starr, Banshee) and joined by Starlight (Erin Moriarty, Captain Fantastic), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott, House of Cards), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher, Independence Day: Resurgence), The Deep (Chace Crawford, Gossip Girl) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell, Supernatural).

The eight-episode first season of The Boys comes to Amazon Prime Video on July 26, 2019.