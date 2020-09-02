Much of the love for superheroes comes from imagining a world in which they heroically saved the day. But as we’ve lived through the year 2020, it’s feeling more and more like real life superheroes would just let us destroy each other and do whatever they hell they wanted. That’s pretty much where Amazon’s series The Boys takes us, and as the Honest Trailer for the show points out, it’s a world that is more brutal, harsh, and unforgiving than Amazon’s warehouses. Watch The Boys Honest Trailer below.

The Boys Honest Trailer

Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Batman all get extremely dark revamps as original superheroes in this series based on the comic written by Garth Ennis and co-created, designed, and illustrated by Darick Robertson. It has all the superpowers you’d expect from comic book superheroes, but with an insane amount of corrupt and devious behavior, and buckets of blood. Seriously, the super speedy one runs through the main character’s girlfriend and she just explodes in a blood splatter.

It’s hard to imagine a world where our favorite superheroes are controlled by a mega corporation that’s only using them for capitalist gain. We’re thankful that in the real world there isn’t some kind of mega media conglomerate that owns a massive slate of superheroes who can be used to sell anything and everything. What would it even be like if we had to endure endless superhero movies every single year as other smaller movies fell by the wayside? Again, we’re just glad we don’t have to worry about that.

Don’t forget, The Boys season 2 begins this Friday, September 4, only on Amazon.