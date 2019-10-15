The Bourne Stuntactular might sound like some kind of Harry Potter spell, but it’s actually a new stunt show that will be coming to Universal Studios Florida starting in the spring of 2020.

Inspired by the Bourne action film franchise starring Matt Damon (and kinda Jeremy Renner), The Bourne Stuntacular will focus on Jason Bourne as he tries to outrun the deadly individuals who always seem to be knocking on his door.

The Bourne franchise followed Jason Bourne as he attempted to rediscover his past after a bout of amnesia made him forget that he was a dangerous operative for a secret government agency. Matt Damon played the character for four films and Jeremy Renner starred in a spin-off called The Bourne Legacy that had connections to the universe established in the other movies. As for The Bourne Stuntacular, which is not some kind of bone disease, here is how it’s officially described in Universal’s press release:

The Bourne Stuntacular will follow the character of Jason Bourne around the globe as sinister characters pursue him. Everything fans have come to expect from the action-packed Bourne film franchise – thrilling chase scenes, punishing fistfights, death-defying leaps and danger at every turn – will happen right in front of guests with live performers, high-tech props and an immense LED screen, making it impossible to discern where the live action ends and the cinema begins.

The Bourne show will be taking over the space that was previously occupied by Terminator 2: 3D, which closed down late in 2017 to make way for this new attraction. A stunt show inspired by the Bourne franchise has been rumored for a long time now, so this isn’t a big surprise, but it’s the first time it’s been officially announced by Universal Studios.

Since this is taking over the space occupied by Terminator 2: 3D, that means this probably won’t be as big of a stunt show as the ones you’ve seen for Batman or Waterworld in outdoor arenas at Six Flags locations. It’s an indoor facility that’s like a big movie theater, though there is room on the stage for action stunts in addition to the massive screen on the stage. The coolest thing about the old show was how it seamlessly had actors walk off the stage into footage playing on the giant screen and vice versa. The description makes it sound like that element will be utilized for the Bourne show. However, remains to be seen if this will also have an 3D elements or not. But new advanced technology should make The Bourne Stuntacular, which isn’t a new species of spider, stand out from any other shows.

Universal Studios is really changing things up at their parks and expanding in big ways. Just recently, they announced an entirely new theme park called Epic Universe that will also be in Florida. Plus, they just revealed the lands that will be part of Universal Studios Beijing overseas.