At long last, our lord and savior has returned. I’m talking about the Boss Baby, of course. The animated infant who is also a businessman (or something?) is back in The Boss Baby: Family Business. In the new animated film, the Boss Baby (who is apparently named Ted?) is all grown-up, but don’t worry – he turns into a baby again. Movies really are magical, aren’t they, folks? Check out the trailer below.

The Boss Baby Family Business Trailer

In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes, and Boss Baby movies. The latest Boss Baby adventure is The Boss Baby: Family Business, and it has a pretty wild premise: the Boss Baby isn’t a baby anymore! Don’t worry, though – he’ll become a baby again. He has to. It’s in the title. In Family Business, “the Templeton brothers — Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin) — have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again…and inspire a new family business.”

But wait, there’s more!

Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris). Tabitha, who’s at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood. When baby Tina reveals that she’s—ta-da!—a top secret agent for Baby Corp. on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Erwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.

Yes, that entire thing is the full synopsis for The Boss Baby: Family Business. The movie really is that complicated. In addition to the voice cast listed above, the cast also has Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel returning as the parents of Tim and Ted (remember: Ted is the Boss Baby).

Tom McGrath helms the sequel, which is headed to both theaters and Peacock on July 2.