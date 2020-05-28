Paramount Pictures has picked up a new sci-fi film from the producers of A Quiet Place. Daniel H. Wilson‘s spec script The Blue Afternoon That Lasted Forever has been picked up by Paramount, with A Quiet Place producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller set to produce under their Fully Formed Entertainment banner.

Variety reports that A Quiet Place producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are teaming up with Daniel H. Wilson, who is best known for writing the New York Times bestseller Robopocalypse, to develop his spec script The Blue Afternoon That Lasted Forever into a movie for Paramount.

The Blue Afternoon That Lasted Forever is adapted from Wilson’s own short story, which “follows a single dad and NASA physicist who discovers a black hole that will strike earth in a matter of days. The problem is that no one, including his colleagues at NASA, believes him. The one person that trusts him is his 10-year-old daughter, but that bond is now being threatened by a different force. Eric finds himself trying to save both his relationship with Marie and a populace unwilling to heed his warnings of the impending disaster.”

The spec was the source of a hot bidding war, with several bidders, including Amblin, J.J. Abrams, Sony and MGM, chasing the project before Paramount landed it. It’s surprising that Wilson — who is known for his award-winning humor titles How to Survive a Robot Uprising, Where’s My Jetpack? and How to Build a Robot Army — didn’t stick with Amblin, as the company has been developing Wilson’s Robopocalypse for several years now, but it seems the prospect of the A Quiet Place producers developing the film was enough for Paramount to win out.

The story bears a few similarities to A Quiet Place, with its apocalyptic setting and its focused narrative centered around only a small family. The main difference being the black hole that will strike Earth and destroy humanity, and not a group of sound-sensitive monsters.

Form and Fuller’s Fully Formed Entertainment banner signed a first-look deal with Paramount last summer. Since hitting gold with the A Quiet Place franchise, which they’re producing with former partner Michael Bay, the duo formed the company and have been actively building up their slate, acquiring the script Haunted Girl as well as Night Nurse for Paramount. They’ve also got their hands in television with the John Krasinski-starring Jack Ryan at Amazon.