We’re coming up on the end of 2018, which means there’s one more purge of Netflix titles before the new year begins. Thankfully, the list of titles leaving before 2019 isn’t nearly as big as it used to be, so you should have plenty of time to check these movies out before they leave the streaming service forever (or maybe just a few months, since that’s what happens with a lot of these titles).

Below we run through the best TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in January 2019.

Face/Off

Over the top action movies don’t get much better than John Travolta and Nicolas Cage going head-to-head, literally, while pretending to be each other. Each of these two stars puts in a career-great performance that is simultaneous insane and awesome all at once. John Woo hasn’t even come close to topping this, at least not with the American side of his film career. (Leaving January 1st)

The Godfather Trilogy

Even though the third film in the trilogy leaves a lot to be desired, the greatness of the first two films in Francis Ford Coppola’s mafia family saga more than make up for it. Featuring all-star casts and powerhouse performances by Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Marlon Brando, James Caan and more, this is easily one of the finest film franchises ever made. (Leaving January 1st)

The Iron Giant

Don’t let Ready Player One be your only experience with The Iron Giant. There’s a whole movie out there starring the robot from space who becomes a hero to a young boy. Directed by Brad Bird before he made it over to Pixar to make The Incredibles and Ratatouille, this is one of the finest 2D animated films made in the past 20 years, and not just because those kind of movies aren’t made very often anymore. It’s truly a treasure. (Leaving January 1st)

The Shining

Speaking of Ready Player One, visiting The Overlook Hotel is so much more satisfying when it’s in the form of Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, even if the author himself hated the movie. Jack Nicholson is outstanding as an unhinged writer slowly losing his mind in this psychological thriller that will haunt your dreams. (Leaving January 1st)

It Follows

It’s not easy to come up with original ideas for horror movies nowadays, but It Follows is a special exception. Serving as a terrifying metaphor for sexually transmitted diseases, an unstoppable force pursues Jay (Maika Monroe), who has become recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim after having sex with the last person to haunted by it. This movie is stylish, unsettling, and just fantastic. (Leaving January 13th)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Better watch one of the last two Star Wars movies that will be available on Netflix before they all start going to Disney+ in 2019. It’s the best spin-off out of the two that have been produced so far, and with a series coming up focusing on Diego Luna as character Cassian Andor, it’s the perfect way to be prepared for the continued expansion of the Star Wars galaxy. (Leaving January 18th)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The first installment of one of the greatest film trilogies ever made is also one of the best fantasy film ever produced. Peter Jackson brought J.R.R. Tolkien’s world of Middle-earth to life in a truly impressive way. This first film sets the stage for the epic trilogy and introduces the all-star cast who plays The Fellowship of the Ring. It’s perfect fantasy filmmaking. (Leaving January 19th)

Find the rest of the titles leaving Netflix in January 2019 below.

Leaving January 1st

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Catwoman

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado 5

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

The 6th Day

The Green Mile

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

Leaving January 4th

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Leaving January 13th

Leaving January 14th

Armageddon

Leaving January 18th

Leaving January 19th

