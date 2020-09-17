Since Wonder Woman 1984 isn’t coming to theaters in October anymore, you’re gonna want to find some new stuff to watch at home. Thankfully, Disney+ and Hulu have a wave of new movies and TV shows coming to your living room. Not only is Disney+ bringing the debut of the second season of The Mandalorian and the astronaut drama series The Right Stuff, but Hulu has plenty of Halloween horror on the way with new original movies and some blockbusters making their streaming debut too.

Get a rundown of the best TV shows and movies coming to Hulu and Disney+ below.

Best TV Shows and Movies Coming to Hulu and Disney+ in October 2020

Wayne’s World 2

Not only is it one of the best Saturday Night Live movies, it’s also one of the best comedy sequels ever made. If you don’t believe me, you should read Britt Hayes’ passionate praise of the movie, and she even thinks it’s better than the original. I won’t go that far, but I maintain that this movie is hilarious and does have some perfect gags and spoofs of various films. (October 1 on Hulu)

The Blade Trilogy

All right, I know that this is supposed to be the “best” stuff coming to Hulu and Disney+, and the Blade trilogy is full of some absolute dredge. But October is Halloween season, and what better way to celebrate than with the trilogy of comic book movies following Wesley Snipes as the half-vampire slayer Blade? Come for the sword-fighting, but maybe don’t bother with Blade Trinity unless you need a good laugh. (October 1 on Hulu)

Monsterland

It’ll be easy to fill the spooky days of Halloween with Hulu’s new original horror anthology series Monsterland. I haven’t seen any of the show beyond the trailer, but this looks good and scary. Episodes follow encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts that drive broken people to desperate acts. Oooooooh! (October 2 on Hulu)

The Right Stuff

Everyone dreamed of being an astronaut at some point in their childhood, and Disney+ and National Geographic have teamed up to tell the story of those who became the first Americans to venture into the unknown that is space. The Right Stuff focuses on the early days of NASA when U.S. fighter pilots are recruited to test experimental aircraft and rockets leading up to the first Mercury missions in space. (Begins on October 2 on Disney+ and then arrives weekly after that).

Scream 4

Though it was panned a decent amount when it was first released back in 2011, a lot of fans and critics have come around on Scream 4, a sequel that might have been just a little too ahead of its time. But in today’s age of internet fame being more prominent than ever before, the sequel rings a little more true in its madness, and it has a great new ensemble cast too.

Terminator: Dark Fate

It’s a shame this wasn’t how the Terminator franchise continued years ago, because then this movie might have done better at the box office. Instead, Terminator Salvation and Terminator Genisys sullied the waters of the Terminator franchise and fans didn’t want to be disappointed again. But Dark Fate is a great way to reboot and continue the sci-fi action film series with a little inspiration from The Force Awakens. It’s better than it had any right to be.

The Mandalorian Season 2

Let’s be honest: this is probably the biggest and best thing to be excited about for October. The Mandalorian kicks off season 2 just before Halloween. We’re not sure if we’ll get just a single episode or maybe a couple, but I’m certainly looking forward to the return of the bounty hunter and his adorable little asset. (October 30 on Disney+)

