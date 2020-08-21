The Best TV Shows & Movies Coming to HBO Max in September 2020
Posted on Friday, August 21st, 2020 by Chris Evangelista
The HBO Max library continues to grow, and September offers up some exciting titles. Now if only HBO Max and Roku could settle their dispute so more people could take advantage. Here are the best TV shows and movies coming to HBO Max in September 2020.
The Invisible Man
One of the year’s best films – and not just because there really haven’t been that many films this year – The Invisible Man is a brilliant reimagining of the classic story. Leigh Whannell directs Elisabeth Moss in this #MeToo horror movie about an abused woman who is convinced her dead boyfriend is still alive – and invisible. Moss, the queen of playing unhinged women, turns in yet another stellar, off-the-wall performance at the center of a genuinely tense, disturbing film.
JFK
Oliver Stone‘s star-studded, brilliantly-edited thriller is 100% bullshit. Seriously, gang – nothing is this movie is close to historically accurate. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a great movie. Packing a ton of (fictional) info throughout a paranoia-style drama, JFK attempts to blow the lid of the Kennedy Assassination by suggesting literally everyone on the planet was somehow in on a conspiracy. Even if you don’t buy into what Stone is selling (and you really, really shouldn’t), the filmmaking prowess on display here is unmistakable.
The Conversation
Speaking of paranoid thrillers, The Conversation is Francis Ford Coppola at his best, directing Gene Hackman as a surveillance expert who thinks he’s uncovered a murder plot. Cold, clinical, and often disturbing, this is a haunting, lonely film anchored by a killer performance from Hackman. Coppola made this in between The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, which is kind of amazing in its own right.
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
Before he went meta with Scream, Wes Craven helmed Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, a film that blends fact with fiction to perfection. A Nightmare on Elm Street star Heather Langenkamp plays a fictionalized version of herself, still living in the shadow of her final girl role. But if she thought being typecast was a bad thing, just wait until she realizes Freddy Krueger somehow found his way out of the movies and into the real world.
Point Break
One of the best action movies ever, period. Keanu Reeves is an FBI Agent undercover, infiltrating a gang of bank-robbing surfers. The gang is lead by Patrick Swayze, and Reeves’ lawman finds himself unexpectedly drawn to the charismatic bad guy. Kathryn Bigelow directs the hell out of this thing. Point Break forever.
Exact Dates to be Announced:
Haute Dog, Season One Premiere
Mo Willems: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!, 2020
The Great Pottery Throw Down, Seasons 1-3
The Murders at White House Farm, Season One Premiere
September 1:
93Queen, 2018
All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)
Badlands, 1973
Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018
Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)
Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2012
Blood Diamond, 2006
The Bodyguard, 1992
The Brak Show, 2000
Butterfield 8, 1960
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958
Caveman, 1981 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 1973
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
City Of God, 2003 (HBO)
Clara’s Heart, 1988
Clerks, 1994 (HBO)
Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)
Congo, 1995 (HBO)
The Conversation, 1974
Cop Out, 2010
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Dave, 1993
The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
Doctor Who, Season 12
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Dolores Claiborne, 1995
Election, 1999
Fatal Attraction, 1987
Father of the Bride, 1950
Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)
Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004 (HBO)
Forensic Files II, Season 1
Going the Distance, 2010
A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)
Grease, 1978
Harlem Nights, 1989
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000
Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)
A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)
Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992
Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)
Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8
Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002
Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020
Infomercials, 2013
In Good Company, 2004 (HBO)
Jackson, 2016
JFK, 1991
Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012 (HBO)
Joyful Noise, 2012
A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)
The Lake House, 2006
Lassie Come Home, 1943
Lazor Wulf, Season 1
Lean on Me, 1989
Life with Father, 1947
Little, 2019 (HBO)
Little Women, 1949
Lost in Space, 1998
A Man Apart, 2003
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30
Marathon Man, 1976
The Mexican, 2001
Miracle Workers, Season 1
Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)
Miracle At St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3
Murder by Numbers, 2002
Netizens, 2018
Observe and Report, 2009
Off the Air, 2011
An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982
OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3
The Operative, 2019 (HBO)
The Outsiders, 1983
Over the Garden Wall, 2014
Over The Hedge, 2006 (HBO)
Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
Private Benjamin, 1980
Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
PT 109, 1963
Red Riding Hood, 2011
The Replacements, 2000
Replicas, 2019 (HBO)
Reversal of Fortune, 1990
A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)
Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5
See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
Shrek Forever After, 2010
Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)
The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Son of the Mask, 2005
Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12
Star 80, 1983
Sunrise at Campobello, 1960
Superjail!, Seasons 1-4
Tennessee Johnson, 1942
Three Kings, 1999
Tigtone, Season 1
Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5
Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018
Two Weeks Notice, 2002
V for Vendetta, 2006
Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994
When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
The Wind and the Lion, 1975
Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3
September 3:
Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere
September 4:
Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO)
September 5:
Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)
September 10:
Unpregnant, Film Premiere
September 11:
Detention Adventure, Season 1
Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)
Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1
September 12:
Coastal Elites (HBO)
September 14:
The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
September 15:
Re:ZERO, Season 2
September 17:
Weston Woods, 2020
September 18:
Habla Now (HBO)
La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)
September 19:
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
September 23:
Agents of Chaos Part 1 (HBO)
Agents of Chaos Part 2 (HBO)
September 25:
Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)
September 26:
Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
September 27:
Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere (HBO)