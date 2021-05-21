June will bring a whole cluster of new titles to HBO Max, including two very big new movies – the latest entry in The Conjuring franchise, and the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights. But that’s just for starters. Check out all the new TV shows and movies coming to HBO Max in June 2021 below.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The latest entry in The Conjuring series, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, has paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) trying to help a man on trial for murder who claims that demonic possession forced him to commit the deed. As the Warrens dig deeper they uncover a sinister, supernatural plot involving all sorts of creepy things.

In the Heights

Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s non-Hamilton musical In the Heights arrives on HBO Max in June. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the musical follows a group of characters over a few heat wave-heavy days in the neighborhood of Washington Heights. Full of big musical numbers and crowd-pleasing moments, In the Heights is bound to be a winner.

True Romance

Tony Scott‘s stylish, violent True Romance features a script by Quentin Tarantino and a cast that includes Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, James Gandolfini, Dennis Hopper, Michael Rapaport, Bronson Pinchot, Val Kilmer, Gary Oldman, Brad Pitt, and Christopher Walken. Slater and Arquette are lovers on the run, trying to sell off a big shipment of stolen cocaine. Of course, very scary, violent people are after them.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves wants to be the down and dirty, ultra-gritty take on Robin Hood, so it features a bunch of gross stuff (Robin Hood smears shit on himself at one point!). But despite all this, the film is tons of fun. Yes, it’s often quite goofy and yes, Kevin Costner‘s “English” accent comes and goes like the wind. But it doesn’t matter, because it’s all so entertaining. Alan Rickman steals the show as the over-the-top Sheriff of Nottingham, and Michael Kamen‘s big, bold musical score absolutely rules.

Shazam!

Shazam! shrugged off the dark and gritty tone that had been seeping into the Warner Bros. DC movies and created a fun, funny, Amblin-ish adventure that plays like Big meets Superman. Asher Angel is Billy Batson, an orphan kid who suddenly gains superpowers that turn him into an adult, played by Zachary Levi. Rather than immediately uses his powers to fight evil, Billy instead acts like a goofball, buys beer, and abuses his gifts for entertainment. Of course, Billy eventually learns that with great power comes yadda yadda yadda, and becomes the hero he needs to be.

TV and Movies Coming to HBO Max in June 2021

June 1:

A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)

The American President, 1995

The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)

Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)

Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

Camelot, 1967

Cold Case

The Conjuring 2, 2016

Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)

Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)

Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dr. Strangelove, 1964

Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)

Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007

El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)

El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)

Extract, 2009 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)

The Green Mile, 1999

The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)

How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)

Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)

Iris, 2001 (HBO)

It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)

Jerry Maguire, 1996

Just Married, 2003 (HBO)

Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle, 2005

Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010

Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011

Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003

The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)

Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)

Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Orange County, 2002 (HBO)

Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)

Pale Rider, 1985

The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)

The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)

The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)

Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)

Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Shazam!, 2019

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)

Stoker, 2013 (HBO)

Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)

This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)

True Romance, 1993

Victor/Victoria, 1982

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Without a Trace

June 2:

To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

June 3:

The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)

June 4:

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.)

El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)

June 5:

Clueless, 1995 (HBO)

Off the Air, Season 10

June 6:

Rizzoli & Isles

June 8:

Billy on the Street

Killerman, 2019 (HBO)

June 9:

Young Hearts, 2020

June 10:

F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)

Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Lazor Wulf, Season 2

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale

June 11:

Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

In season two, our five protagonists are stepping firmly into womanhood and tackling all the challenges it brings. As they navigate the pressures of adulthood, their male counterparts start to step up, step in, and become true allies, forming a united front for the greater good.

In the Heights, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.)

June 12:

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)

June 15:

Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The documentary, directed by Andy Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez, follows Señor Jr. to Cuba, where he is tasked with directing a stage production of the Tony® and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “Rent,” the country’s first Broadway musical produced by an American company in more than 50 years.

June 17:

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

The Little Things, 2021 (HBO) (Available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices)

June 18:

Super Friends

June 19:

Fatale, 2020 (HBO)

June 22:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

June 24:

LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere

A no-holds-barred, inside account of the U.S. women’s national team’s ongoing fight for equal pay as told by Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis and others.

June 25:

Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)

PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

June 29:

The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)