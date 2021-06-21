It’s actually somewhat shocking that we’re so close to July already, but I guess that’s how this whole “continuous process of time” thing works. As June rolls over to July, the days will get hotter, armpits will grow sweatier, and HBO Max will add new stuff to stream. The biggest new title on the service is arguably Space Jam: A New Legacy, but there’s plenty of other stuff worth checking out as well. Check out all the new TV shows and movies coming to HBO Max in July 2021 below.

Freaky

One of my favorite movies from last year, Freaky is the best slasher movie since Scream. It’s a bloody, funny, and surprisingly sweet body-swap flick that finds a serial killer (Vince Vaughn) taking over the body of a high school girl (Kathryn Newton) while the high school girl inhabits the killer’s body in return. This leads to Vince Vaughn acting like a teen girl and Kathryn Newton acting like Vince Vaughn, and it works incredibly well. Look for it on July 24.

No Sudden Move

A new Steven Soderbergh movie is always worth celebrating, and No Sudden Move looks particularly great. The film follows a group of criminals in the 1950s, and features a killer cast that includes Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig Grant, Julia Fox, Ray Liotta, and Bill Duke. Streaming July 1.

Ghost in the Machine

This somewhat forgotten ’90s horror pic is bonkers, featuring a storyline about a serial killer who manages to upload his soul into a computer. This in turn enables the killer to possess electrical items and use them to keep killing. It’s very silly and surprisingly gruesome, and I’m thrilled at the prospect of being able to stream this thing on HBO Max starting July 1.

Wellington Paranormal Season 1

At long last, the What We Do in the Shadows spin-off series Wellington Paranormal is coming to America. The comedy series follows the two cops we briefly saw in the What We Do in the Shadows movie as they investigate paranormal activity. The first season will be streaming starting July 12.

The Empty Man

It’s genuinely surprising that The Empty Man exists at all. It’s a big, weird studio horror movie, the likes of which we don’t really see these days. Writer-director David Prior was somehow able to convince 20th Century Studios, now owned by Disney, to finance a strange, metaphysical, nearly unclassifiable horror movie that blends urban legend with Lovecraftian cosmic horror. It’s not entirely successful – the third act is kind of a mess, honestly. But I’d rather have more movies like this that take risks and swing for the fences, even if they don’t completely work. Streaming July 17.

TV and Movies Coming to HBO Max in July 2021

July 1:

¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020

8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)

All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)

Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)

Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)

Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)

Black Panthers, 1968

Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)

Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)

Cantinflas (HBO)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Cousins, 1989 (HBO)

Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)

Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)

Demolition Man, 1993

Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)

Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)

Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020

Duplex, 2003 (HBO)

Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)

Eve’s Bayou, 1997

Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)

First, 2012

For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)

Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale

Full Bloom finds ten talented and innovative up-and-coming florists bringing their spectacular creative visions to a grueling but gorgeous competition series. In each episode, the budding botanical artists are put to the test in both individual and team challenges that determine whose stems get cut – and who remains in the running for the career-changing $100,000 grand prize to kickstart their business.

Gandhi, 1982

Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)

The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)

Gun Crazy, 1950

House on Haunted Hill, 1999

Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)

Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)

Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)

Lucky, 2017 (HBO)

Maid in Manhattan, 2002

Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997

Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)

Monster-In-Law, 2005

Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)

My Brother Luca (HBO)

No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, and Dolby Vision on supported devices)

Set in 1954 Detroit, No Sudden Move centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

Planet of the Apes, 1968 (HBO)

Pleasantville, 1998

The Prince of Tides, 1991

Project X, 1987 (HBO)

The Punisher, 2017 (HBO)

Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)

Rambo, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Reds, 1981 (HBO)

Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)

The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)

Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Rounders, 1998 (HBO)

Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Scream 3, 2000

Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)

The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)

Set Up, 2012 (HBO)

Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)

Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003

Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere

Trick ‘R Treat, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)

The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)

Westworld (Movie), 1973

White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004

The White Stadium, 1928

Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)

Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)

July 2:

Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)

July 3:

Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)

Nancy Drew, Season 2

July 7:

Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)

July 8:

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Set inside a rural British animal rescue center known for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with eager owners, The Dog House: UK captures the joy and complexity of the human-dog “dating” experience.

Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere

This extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)

The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

July 9:

Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)

July 11:

The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

A social satire set at an exclusive tropical resort, this six-episode limited series follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

July 12:

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

A six-part, half-hour documentary series directed by Emmy® winners Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, brings to life Ronan Farrow’s intimate, revealing interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators and other sources, conducted for the Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist’s hit podcast and bestselling book “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators.”

Wellington Paranormal, Season 1

July 15:

Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)

July 16:

Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.)

Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)

July 17:

The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)

July 18:

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

July 22:

Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere

July 23:

Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO)

July 24:

Freaky, 2020 (HBO)

July 26:

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

July 27:

Batwoman, Season 2

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

July 30:

Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)