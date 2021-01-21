Starting today, hopefully the rest of the year will start to feel a little less like a never-ending nightmare. Helping with that will be a new batch of TV shows and movies for you to soak up from Disney+ and Hulu. There’s an interesting mix of classic comedy, prestige drama, buzzed about Oscar-hopefuls, past Oscar winners, and so much more coming to these two streaming services. We’ve picked out some of the best TV shows and movies coming to Hulu and Disney+, and you can see the entire list below too.

Best TV Shows and Movies Coming to Hulu and Disney+ in February 2021

Possessor

A visceral, unsettling sci-fi thriller, Possessor certainly isn’t going to be for everyone. As our own Chris Evangelista wrote in his review, this movie is “so ghastly, so unique, and so brutal that it will awe some and disgust others.” This is a film about losing our humanity to our most primitive and vicious instincts. Andrea Riseborough plays a contract killer who inhabits the consciousness of others and uses their body to carry out assassinations. But it feels like she’s starting to lose her grip on reality, opting for more brutal, bloody kills instead of cleaner, more efficient deaths. What unfolds is an unnerving thriller from Brandon Cronenberg, and it’s one that you will never forget. (February 1 on Hulu)

You’ve Got Mail

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan are at their best in this romantic comedy that puts the two stars at odds before they find a charming romance with each other. Hanks is an executive of the Barnes & Noble-esque book store giant Fox Books and Ryan is the owner of an adorable New York book shop on the verge of going out of business thanks to a recently opened superstore around the corner. When these two are at each other’s throats, it’s a charming rivalry, but it gets even better when they become friends on the path to becoming a couple. (February 1 on Hulu)

The Shape of Water

Remember when a movie about a laboratory janitor falling in love with a fish man won Best Picture? The Shape of Water is a wonderful fantasy romance from director Guillermo del Toro. It’s one of the weirdest movies to win the highest honor from the Academy Awards, and it’s undoubtedly deserving of the honor. This is one of those instances where Oscars voters actually made a bold decision, and if you haven’t seen the modern successor to Creature from the Black Lagoon, then remedy that next month. (February 15 on Hulu)

Logan Lucky

Channging Tatum and Adam Driver are a couple of rednecks trying to pull of a heist at one of NASCAR’s biggest races. What else do you need to know? Well, how about the fact that this is directed by Ocean’s 11 trilogy filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, who came out of “retirement” to make it? If that’s not enough, maybe a bleach blonde Daniel Craig as an expert safe cracker will sweeten the deal. These are the perfect ingredients for a hilarious, dimwitted heist comedy. (February 17 on Hulu)

The Muppet Show

What can be said about The Muppet Show that you don’t already know? This is The Muppets at their best, and all five seasons of the classic comedy sketch show from Jim Henson are finally coming to Disney+. Full of classic comedy bits that define characters like Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and more, this series also has some iconic, famous guests from film, TV and music, all having a blast alongside these fuzzy characters. It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights… (February 19 on Disney+)

Nomadland

Even though it’s not getting a wide release until February, a limited theatrical release in 2020 made this one of the best movies from last year. The story of a wandering widow living among nomads and hopping from job-to-job in her makeshift mobile home is a beautiful and quietly hopeful movie about living through hardship and coming out stronger on the other side. In case you missed it, this was on our cumulative list of the Top 15 Films of 2020, so make sure you seek it out next month. (February 19 on Hulu)

Get the full list of TV shows and movies coming to Hulu and Disney+ on the next page.