The weather is a bit warmer, but it’s still so much better to cozy up in the living room and watch some movies and TV shows from the comfort of your own home. Thankfully, Netflix has a new batch of titles coming to their library in February 2020, including some old favorites and a slew of new originals you’ll want to check out. Get a rundown of the best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix below, and schedule your life accordingly.

The Other Guys

Adam McKay has gotten more serious with his filmmaking these days by tackling political and economical issues with the likes of The Big Short and Vice. If you ever wondered where this came from, you may have forgotten that Adam McKay has always been invested in the interests of the United States, and his comedy The Other Guys puts the spotlight on corporate corruption through an action comedy frame featuring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. This movie is funny, but if you stick around for the credits, there’s also an economics lesson to enlighten you.

The Entire Police Academy Collection

Sure, not every movie in this franchise is good. Some of them are downright bad and stupid. But Hollywood doesn’t make comedies like this anymore, and they certainly don’t make comedy franchises that last for seven installments. These are worth watching simply for a journey through comedy history, and also for Michael Winslow’s awesome sound effects.

Horse Girl

Little Hours director Jeff Baena is back with a psychological thriller about a woman (Alison Brie) whose lucid dreams begin to make her increasingly unstable. Brie also wrote the movie, and it’s an official selection of the Sundance Film Festival, so it’s gotta be worth checking out, right?

Locke & Key

After years of false starts and failed attemptes, the comic book Locke & Key has finally be turned into a full fledged series at Netflix. In the series, a father’s death sparks a compelling mystery for his surviving family members as they discover magical keys in their ancestral home. The keys each have unique powers, but there’s also a demon lurking who wants all that power for himself. Sounds good to us.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

After To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before charmed the pants off of Netflix subscribers, a sequel will try to do it all over again. This one has a different love triangle thust upon Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor), and you’ll just have to watch to see who she chooses to give her heart to this time.

Starship Troopers

Come on, you apes, you wanna live forever?! Paul Verhoeven’s sci-fi action movie is so good at satirizing war propaganda that it also plays as a genuine blockbuster romp. Watch as high school teens are recruited fresh out of graduation to fight a war against invading bugs. It’s gruesome and violent to bring in all the action fans out there, but it’s intended to be a mockery of blind patriotism, albeit on a global, even galactic, scale.

The Last Thing He Wanted

Here’s another anticipated Sundance selection that will be coming to Netflix this month. The latest film from Dee Rees stars Anny Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Safoe and Rosie Perez, and it looks like an exhilarating war thriller. It’s set in the turmoil of the Iran-Contra affair, but it’s not based on a true story. Instead, it’s an adaptation of Joan Didion’s book of the same name.

Jerry Maguire

When it comes to romance, Cameron Crowe crafted one of the best of the 1990s. It wasn’t just a romance, but a coming-of-age tale for a man who never truly realized his own worth and place in the world. It’s uplifting, touching, and has some of the best performances that Tom Cruise, Renee Zellweger and Cuba Gooding Jr. have ever given. Plus, you can’t forget Regina King in her scene-stealing supporting role too.