Community: The Complete Series

That’s right, the entire series from Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon is coming to Netflix. All six seasons will be available at the beginning of the month, and this is the perfect show to binge. Chock full of brilliant pop culture references and storylines, it’s the perfect mix of goofy and sharp, and it has an incredible cast that includes Joel McGale, Chevy Chase, Donald Glover, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Danny Pudi. (April 1)

Minority Report

Pay tribute to the late Max Von Sydow by watching his performance in one of Steven Spielberg‘s best sci-fi movies. Tom Cruise stars in the movie set in a future where crimes are prevented before they even happen thanks to psychic beings known as precogs and a division of law enforcement known as pre-crime. But what happens when one of pre-crimes own is predicted to commit murder? If you haven’t seen this movie yet, find out for yourself. (April 1)

Road to Perdition

Tom Hanks gets dark and gritty in this mob drama from director Sam Mendes that puts the Oscar winner on the run with his son after his adopted mafia family turns on him. Hanks is an American treasure, and in this movie he proves that he’s not always sweet and endearing. Plus, Arrowverse fans might be surprised to see Superman star Tyler Hoechlin co-starring in this movie when he was much younger. (April 1)

The Death of Stalin

If you’re missing Veep on HBO, then here’s a movie that will help fill the void. Armando Iannucci writes and directs this dryly hilarious historical satire about the death if dictator Joseph Stalin and the frantic power struggle that followed to determine who would become the next Soviet leader. The best part of this movie is that the outstanding cast, which includes Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor and Jason Isaacs, doesn’t even try to put on Russian accents. They just play it straight with their own dialect, and that makes the proceedings that much funnier. (April 1)

Taxi Driver

If you enjoyed Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman on Netflix, maybe you’d like to delve back into the early career of the filmmaker with one of the best films in his career. Robert De Niro stars in this movie about a mentally unstable cab driver who feels compelled to clean up the trash in New York city. This was one of the movies that inspired Joker, but everything Todd Phillips tried to do with that movie is done infinitely better here. (April 1)

The Matrix Trilogy

The Matrix 4 is on the way, even if production is currently suspended due to coronavirus concerns, so there’s no better time to revisit the trilogy directed by The Wachowski Siblings. The first movie is easily the best in the series, and while many have panned the sequels over the years, I still find The Matrix Reloaded to be more than satisfying, and it’s only sullied by the fact that the conclusion of The Matrix Revolutions is rather unsatisfying. But even so, if you haven’t seen this franchise in a while, or maybe at all, it’s definitely worth a watch. (April 1)

The Social Network

There’s a reason that this was easily at the top of our list of the best movies of the decade that spanned 2010 through 2019. This is David Fincher at his best, and he took what sounded like a lame idea for a biopic and turned it into a fascinating character study of not just Mark Zuckerberg (played perfectly by Jesse Eisenberg), but anyone who has ever had a Facebook account. And with all that has happened with Facebook in recent years, it might be time for David Fincher and writer Aaron Sorkin to revisit this internet giant for a sequel. (April 1)