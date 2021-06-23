Looking for something to watch right now? Well, I can’t help you there. But if you’re looking for something to watch in July, which is only a week away, you’ve come to the right place. Below, see all the TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2021.

Alien

Ridley Scott‘s Alien remains a classic for a reason: it’s a masterpiece. And you know what? All the sequels and prequels that came after it (we’re not counting the Alien vs. Predator movies) are worth watching, too. Are they as good as the original? No! But they’re all worthwhile in their own unique ways. Anyway, watch Alien on Amazon Prime Video July 1.

Vertigo

Vertigo was not a big hit and received mixed reviews when it was released in 1958, so much so that director Alfred Hitchcock blamed the film’s failure on the age of his star, James Stewart. But now, all these years later, Vertigo is often heralded as one of the best movies ever made, and many folks consider it to be Hitchcock’s masterpiece. So let this be a lesson to you: one day, you’ll be dead, and something you created might be finally hailed as a masterpiece. Not that you’ll care much because you’ll be worm food. Streaming July 1.

The Mask of Zorro

Remember when Hollywood made blockbusters that were funny and sexy? One of the last good examples of this is probably The Mask of Zorro, an utterly delightful take on the Zorro story starring incredibly attractive people Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Loaded with swashbuckling adventure, sex appeal, and a good sense of humor, this is more enjoyable than pretty much any blockbuster released in the 21st century so far. Streaming July 1.

Marie Antoinette

Sofia Coppola‘s unconventional biopic tells the tale of Marie Antoinette set against a New Wave soundtrack. It sounds like a gimmick, but Coppola makes it work, aided by a wonderful lead performance by Kirsten Dunst. This is streaming on Amazon starting July 1.

The Tomorrow War

I haven’t seen The Tomorrow War yet so I can’t comment on its quality. But I suppose it behooves me to mention Amazon’s big original movie for the month, a sci-fi action pic that stars Chris Pratt in action hero mode. Which makes me want to ask: Hollywood, when the hell are you going to realize Chris Pratt should be more of a comedic actor and not some tough guy? I know he’s in great shape, but you’re wasting his talents. Anyway, look for The Tomorrow War on July 2!

TV Shows and Movies Coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2021

July 1

Movies

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

Abduction (2016)

Absence Of Malice (1981)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alien (1979)

An Education (2009)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Awakenings (1990)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Big Fish (2003)

Burlesque (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Fat Albert (2004)

Frozen River (2008)

Green Lantern (2011)

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)

Hellboy (2004)

I, Robot (2004)

Irrational Man (2015)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

On The Waterfront (1954)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Open Season

Patton (1970)

Philadelphia (1993)

Phone Booth (2003)

Premonition (2007)

Ramona And Beezus (2010)

Rear Window (1954)

Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)

School Daze (1988)

Snatch (2001)

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)

The Animal (2001)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The International (2009)

The Lady In The Van (2006)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Messengers (2007)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

To Rome With Love (2012)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Vertigo (1958)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

Series

American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)

An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)

BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)

The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)

The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)

July 2

Movies

*The Tomorrow War – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

July 5

Movies

Surf’s Up (2007)

July 9

Movies

Our Friend (2019)

Series

*Luxe Listing Sydney – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

July 15

Series

*El Cid – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

July 16

Movies

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A DayMiss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)

Series

*Making the Cut – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

July 30

Series

*The Pursuit of Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1