The Best Movies Leaving Hulu in September 2020

There’s a great influx of new movies and TV shows coming to Hulu in September, but that means there’s a list of titles that will be leaving the streaming service too. There’s only so much space on Hulu’s hard drives, so they always have to get rid of some stuff to make room for the upcoming titles. Okay, that’s not really how this works, but there are still some outstanding movies leaving Hulu that you’ll want to watch before September rolls around.

Best in Show

Recently named in The Quarantine Stream by yours truly, Best in Show is a perfect comedy that you need to watch if you’ve never seen it, or that you need to watch again to bring yourself a little joy. This is one of my favorite comedies of all time, and since it’s all focusing on a major dog show, it’s full of the delightfully eccentric characters that make Christopher Guest’s mockumentary movies so great. Plus, if you love dogs, there are more than enough here to satiate your appetite for wonderful canines. (Leaving September 30)

A Mighty Wind

Speaking of Christopher Guest, another one of his outstanding mockumentaries is A Mighty Wind. The late Fred Willard really helps make this one a treasure (on top of his equally stellar bit part in Best in Show), but again, there’s an amazing ensemble cast here playing an eclectic array of folk musicians, including a reunion of Spinal Tap in the form of the folk trio known as The Folksmen, both of which actually have origins on Saturday Night Live. (Leaving September 30)

The Birdcage

Robin Williams and Nathan Lane make for a wonderfully hilarious couple in this story about a gay nightclub owner (Williams) trying to help his son (Dan Futterman) make a smooth introduction to the conservative parents (Gene Hackman and Dianne Wiest) of his new fiancé (Calista Flockhart). But with an emotionally distraught husband (Nathan Lane) going overboard to help the situation, a series of mishaps unfolds that makes for a raucous comedy that surprisingly doesn’t feel dated in its approach to the LGBTQ crowd. (Leaving September 30)

The Shawshank Redemption

Frank Darabont directs the story from Stephen King and the result is one of the best prison dramas of all-time. Tim Robbins stars as a banker wrongfully convicted of the murder of his wife and a man she was having an affair with and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison. While behind bars, he strikes up a friendship with some seemingly not-so-bad criminals, including Morgan Freeman as “Red,” as they live out their sentences from the 1940s through the 1960s. But one of them isn’t so content to spend the rest of their days behind bars, and for those who haven’t seen the movie yet, we’ll leave it at that. Just watch it. (Leaving September 30)

Buried

Ryan Reynolds is a contractor buried alive by a group of terrorists who have kidnapped him and hope to get a big ransom. All he has is a phone to communicate with the terrorists who demand that he works out a deal for millions of dollars or else he’ll be left stuck in the ground. It’s a suspenseful, tense, claustrophobic movie that is set entirely underground in the small, dark coffin in which Ryan Reynolds is buried. There’s some really clever ways of making this movie fill a feature runtime, and it’s among the best contained thrillers out there. (Leaving September 30)

Below you can find the full list of movies leaving Hulu on September 30.

