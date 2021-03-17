Spring is in the air. The weather is getting nicer, and soon we should be able to enjoy it with the coronavirus pandemic beginning to wind down as the COVID-19 vaccines are pushed to more and more people. Even though you’ll want to leave your house much more when things are safe, for now, it’s best to enjoy some movies from the comfort of your home. However, you’ve only got a limited amount of time before you’ll see some movies leaving Hulu in April 2021, and we’ve got a list of some of the best you should be seeking out in a timely fashion.

Best Movies Leaving Hulu in April 2021

50/50

After a rough year in the coronavirus pandemic, you may not be up for a movie about a young guy (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) who gets diagnosed with cancer. But Jonathan Levine’s comedic approach to the grief and trauma that comes with it lessens the blow and comes with an authentic portrayal of the difficulty that comes with such a diagnosis. Seth Rogen co-stars and brings the laughs with a spot of drama, Anna Kendrick turns on the charm, and Bryce Dallas Howard does a fantastic job of being a bad girlfriend.

That Thing You Do!

Even though it will get the titular song stuck inside your head for days, it will be worth it to enjoy this throwback to a time when anyone could become a rock star for a little bit. Maybe that’s still the case today, but it certainly doesn’t happen like it used to. Go back to a time when the only way to get noticed was to slide a song into a radio station and when sunglasses were the thing that made a drummer look like a bad boy. Watch as the young pop rock band known as The Wonders (not The Oneders) finds fame and loses it just as quickly, with Tom Hanks at their side as band manager and behind the camera as director.

Mouse Hunt

No, this is not a mistake. Mouse Hunt is a fantastic live-action rendition of Looney Tunes-esque comedy. Would you believe me if I told you this movie was directed by Gore Verbinski? Nathan Lane and Lee Evans play two brothers trying to make a quick buck by selling a rare house that they inherited from their late father. There’s just one problem: a pesky mouse who calls the inside walls his home. In a series of plans gone horribly wrong, these two dimwitted brothers try to get rid of the mouse and fail at every turn. Stick around to see Christopher Walken as an eccentric exterminator.

What About Bob?

Frank Oz takes the helm of this comedy that follows Bill Murray as a man with multiple phobias that make it difficult for him to live his everyday life. He’s just become the new patient of Dr. Leo Marvin (Richard Dreyfus), who is about to learn exactly why Bob’s previous therapist is quitting his practice. Murray is absolutely perfect in this neurotic role, and Dreyfus’ gradual decline into insanity is a blast to watch.

9 to 5

Finally, as a thank you to Dolly Parton, who partially funded the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, you should watch the workplace comedy 9 to 5. The film follows three working women (Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton) who live out their fantasies of getting even with and overthrowing the company’s autocratic, “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot” boss, played by Dabney Coleman. It’s still empowering to women to this very day, though it’s unfortunate that a movie is still relevant after 40 years.

Below, you can get the full list of movies leaving Hulu at the end of April 2021.

April 27

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

April 30

50/50 (2011)

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

Article 99 (1992)

Beloved (1998)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cocktail (1988)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Damien – Omen II (1978)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Everything Must Go (2011)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Happy Tears (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

How Do You Know (2010)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The January Man (1989)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

The Last Waltz (1978)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

Mafia! (Jane Austen’s) (1998)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Motel Hell (1980)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Never Back Down (2008)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976) (1976)

Only God Forgives (2013)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shaft (2000)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Two Weeks (2006)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Walking Tall (1973)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Wonder Boys (2000)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Young Adult (2011)