We’re about to head into February, which means another vicious cycle of titles will soon be exiting streaming services. Here’s a look at the best movies leaving HBO Max in February 2021 – and some of these disappear in less than a month, so if you want to catch them while they’re still available, you better get to watchin’!



Us

Jordan Peele’s eerie exploration of identity is a much more abstract movie than Get Out, but that left it open for a hell of a lot of interpretation (which we gladly engaged in). It’s a heck of a sophomore film, full of striking imagery and loaded with symbolism. It’s clearly a film with a lot on its mind, and more movies could learn a lesson from the ambition on display here.

The Conjuring

James Wan’s deceptively simple 2013 horror film launched an entire universe of movies, but this one still might be the best of the bunch. It’s tense in all the right places (that clapping scene is aces) and terrifying in others (the floating finale makes my skin crawl), but the performances from Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are a huge part of what makes this work better than its contemporaries.

Tango & Cash

A loud, idiotic, and very fun way to spend a couple of hours, Tango & Cash came out in 1989 and feels like the death knell of a certain type of ’80s excess blockbuster. It does not hold up under today’s standards (there’s TONS of gay panic “humor”), but Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone are solid and Jack Palance is ripping down the scenery and feasting on it with no regard for anyone or anything as the over-the-top villain.

Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut)

I think time will be kind to Mike Flanagan’s bold attempt to follow up Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. And to be honest, this entry is a reminder to myself that I need to seek out this version before it vanishes from HBO Max. I saw the theatrical cut when it came out and found a lot to like about it, but I’ve heard the director’s cut is even better and fixes some of the theatrical cut’s problems.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

An all-timer Gene Wilder performance is at the center of this absolute classic, and with the recent news that the prequel movie is inching forward, now’s as good a time as any to revisit Roald Dahl’s bonkers world.

Movies Leaving HBO Max in February 2021

February 5:

Storks, 2016 (HBO)

February 15:

Little, 2019 (HBO)

February 20:

The Conjuring, 2013

February 22:

Us, 2019 (HBO)

February 28:

American Pie, 1999 (HBO)

The Astronaut’s Wife, 1999

Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)

Blow-Up, 1966

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, 2005

Chinatown, 1974

Cold Mountain, 2003 (HBO)

Congo, 1995 (HBO)

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)

The Descendants, 2011 (HBO)

The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)

Dick Tracy, 1990 (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2020 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dolphin Tale, 2011

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009

Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)

The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)

Gun Crazy, 1950

Happy Feet Two, 2011 (HBO)

Harriet, 2019 (HBO)

I Think I Love My Wife, 2007 (HBO)

Idiocracy, 2006 (HBO)

Lean On Me, 1989

The Legend Of Bagger Vance, 2000

Life, 1999 (HBO)

The Little Things, 2021

Logan’s Run, 1976

Lola Versus, 2012 (HBO)

Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)

Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Dream Is Yours, 1949

The Omega Man, 1971

On Moonlight Bay, 1951

The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Soldier, 1998

Soylent Green, 1973

Spies Like Us, 1985

Stephen King’s Needful Things, 1993

Tango & Cash, 1989

Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)

Westworld (Movie), 1973

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971