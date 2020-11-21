Even if you didn’t grow up during the disco era, you undoubtedly know at least one song by The Bee Gees. The trio of brothers Barry, Maurice & Robin Gibb delivered such hits as “Stayin’ Alive” and “Night Fever” from the hit film Saturday Night Fever, not to mention other classic tunes like “How Deep Is Your Love” and “You Should Be Dancing.” But there’s a lot you probably don’t know about the meteoric rise to fame enjoyed by The Bee Gees, which will be chronicled in a new documentary on HBO, and you can watch the full trailer below.

The Bee Gees Documentary Trailer

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart will dive into the story of the singular band and their music, but it will also paint a poignant portrait of brotherhood tested by fame and loss but marked by enduring devotion to each other. The story goes from their childhood years in 1950s Australia to the artistic crucible of 1960s London and the sundrenched coast of Miami, Florida, shining a light on all their milestones and glory along the way.

In addition to recording plenty of hits from the Billboard charts, The Bee Gees are also responsible for writing some extremely famous songs for other artists. The trio also wrote the titular theme song for Grease from Frankie Valli, as well as “If I Can’t Have You” by Yvonne Elliman, “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” by Al Green, “Woman in Love” by Barbra Streisand, and dozens more. They’re one of the most influential groups in music history.

If there’s any doubt about how their music influenced musicians of today and yesterday, the documentary features interviews with Eric Clapton, Noel Gallagher, Nick Jonas, Chris Martin, Justin Timberlake, music producer Mark Ronson, singer Lulu, record company executive Bill Oakes, and many more.

Frank Marshall (producer of the Back to the Future, Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park franchises, director of Arachnophobia) is at the helm of this documentary, which he also produced with Nigel Sinclair and Jeanne Elfant Festa (both of The Apollo and George Harrison: Living in the Material World), and Mark Monroe.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart premieres on HBO and HBO Max on December 12, 2020.