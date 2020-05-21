The Batman is currently on hold from shooting due to, well, everything. But that doesn’t mean we can’t still talk about Matt Reeves‘ upcoming new take on the Caped Crusader. Jeffrey Wright, who plays Commissioner Gordon in the upcoming reboot, offered some more insight into what we can expect. And while his comments are on the vague side, they’re tantalizing enough to parse out. Plus: he’s really impressed with the new Batmobile.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show (via THR), Jeffrey “Commissioner Gordon” Wright dropped some knowledge regarding The Batman. “My take is — the way I explain what we’re doing is, like with any film, we’re working together to create a mood, to create an idea, a setting, a tone,” the actor said. “This is the next evolution since 1939 when these stories began.”

Saying “this is the next evolution since 1939” really isn’t much to go on – it’s tantamount to Wright saying “This is another new Batman story!” – but again, we’ll take what we can get. Wright went on: “This is the next evolution of Gotham. So I am working off the stage [director] Matt [Reeves] is providing and also working off what [star] Robert [Pattinson] is doing. We are trying to create something together that is our own, but is also Batman.”

Beyond those statements, Wright also praised the new Batmobile, or at least the way the new Batmobile is described in the script:

“I read the script for the Batmobile and I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it.’ [Bruce Wayne] created the most badass muscle car you could imagine, but it’s grounded in Gotham. It’s grounded in Americana.”

I’m not entirely sure what Wright means here. Is there a scene in the script where Bruce Wayne builds the Batmobile from scratch? If so, that would be something we haven’t really seen in a Batman movie before – Batman usually already has the Batmobile ready, or, in the case of The Dark Knight Trilogy, he just takes a vehicle that already exists and paints it black. So there you have it: The Batman has a scene where Robert Pattinson builds a car. Unless it doesn’t. I’m just spitballing here, people. Work with me.

The Batman is currently set to open October 1, 2021.