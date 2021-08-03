Batman fans have long craved to see a proper live action adaptation that actually focused on doing (pun incoming, brace yourselves) justice to some of the Caped Crusader’s most beloved characteristics. Namely, a genuinely gothic atmosphere and a story that showcases the skills of the so-called World’s Greatest Detective.

If Jeffrey Wright is to be believed, The Batman may just scratch those fans right where they itch.

Wright, who is portraying James Gordon (not quite Commissioner just yet, as this story set in the early years of Batman’s career), spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and shared some vague but exciting tidbits about the upcoming fresh take on Batman. Describing the general feel of the film and his own experience acting, Wright put it this way:

“It was gothic. It was sleuthful if that’s a word. It was mysterious, and it was tricky. It was tricky because of the conditions that we were working in. It was isolating for those of us who were away from home, out of the country, over in London. I experienced more quarantines than I would wish on anyone, going back and forth over the last six months. So it was a pretty dogged one to try to pull off. We were working in the teeth of the outbreak, and we were trying to protect ourselves, one another and the production. So it took a lot.”

Gothic and “sleuthful” (note: not actually a word, but we get what he means) are exactly what many of us like to hear.

The Virus Variable

On a more serious topic, filming on The Batman previously had to be shut down for roughly two weeks when star Robert Pattinson contracted Covid. But he recovered, and the production soldiered on despite the various difficulties caused by the pandemic. From Wright’s comments, it sounds like it was a grueling situation that took a mental toll to bring things to the finish line. Now that the film is in post-production, it sounds like the most trying times (for the actors, at least) are now behind them. This seems to have given Wright some valuable perspective, as he looks back and is able to have a positive outlook on the experience. He goes on to add:

“But what I will say about it too is that it was really gratifying because we all unified around that purpose of doing our jobs, making this film, protecting one another, and getting through it together. And we did. I think we made a brilliant movie, and we did it as a collective that came together as one. I wish we would do a bit more of that in this country right now to get through this thing. But at the very least, I know we did it on that film set, so I know it can be done if the will is there.”

The Batman is certainly no stranger to delays and setbacks, as it was initially dated for a 2021 release and, going back even further, was originally going to be directed by Ben Affleck. Now under Matt Reeves’ steady hand and with no apparent connections to the ongoing DC movie universe, The Batman is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 4, 2022. Thanks to Wright’s comments, we’re looking forward to it even more.