One of these days, we’ll all get to see The Batman, the Matt Reeves-directed reboot about everyone’s favorite billionaire crime-fighter. The production is currently on hold due to the coronavirus, but everyone involved seems ready and raring to get back to work, including Paul Dano. Dano plays the Riddler in the upcoming movie, and in a recent interview, the actor spoke about how excited he is about the whole endeavor. In addition to Dano’s comments, some early concept art of the new Batmobile has found its way online.

Concept Model Maker Jeff Frost posted some pictures of a model of #TheBatman's Batmobile on his website! pic.twitter.com/xHNkj6WYtv — The Batman (2021) dir. Matt Reeves ? (@TheBatRobert) May 31, 2020

Above you can see some Batmobile models created by concept artist Jeff Frost for The Batman. This looks more or less like the finished product, although in much better lighting. There’s a serious Blade Runner vibe coming off these pics, which is a bit interesting since Christopher Nolan revealed he drew on Blade Runner influences when he directed Batman Begins. I guess the Batman franchise just can’t escape Blade Runner‘s shadow at this point.

Model maker Jeff Frost posted these pics on his website, but then deleted them. Thankfully for us, the internet doesn’t forget, and someone managed to save them before they vanished into the night.

Elsewhere in Batman world, Paul Dano, who is playing the Riddler in the movie, shared some of his Bat-thoughts with The Playlist. Dano talked about how he flew home from the set to visit his family and ended up having to stay at home longer than expected once the coronavirus shut the production down. However, he remains positive. “I feel really good about it,” the actor said. “I think Matt Reeves is the real deal. I was really surprised by his script, which I think is, is potentially really powerful. Hopefully, we’ll get to get back to it sometime soon? I’m not sure.”

Dano is part of a big cast that includes Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, John Turturro as mobster Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham’s District Attorney who isn’t Harvey Dent, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. The Batman is currently scheduled for an October 1, 2021 release.