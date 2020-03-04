Matt Reeves went ahead and dropped our first look at The Batman Batmobile, and it looks…awesome? It doesn’t really look like any Batmobile we’ve seen on screen before, and that’s fairly exciting. The images also give us yet another (and better) look at Robert Pattinson‘s Batman. See the images below in all their moody, stylish glory.

Hey, these are great! They’re moody – Blade Runner-like, even – and they don’t look like the same old, same old. It’s like Batman souped-up a classic car, added some cool lights, and then went to town. There’s a hint of the old Adam West Batmobile here – but really, this is a unqiue look, and I dig it. I’d still like some better close-ups of Pattinson’s costume, but for now, these are better than that super-dark, super-red camera test that dropped a few weeks ago.

They’re also better than some set pics (and videos) that were going around recently of Pattinson’s stunt-double in costume on a new bat-bike. Reeves’s posting of these official pics is likely a way for the production to head-off that problem going forward. Which means that they’re probably gearing up to shoot this new Batmobile driving around the streets of “Gotham” any day now. Reeves revealed the pics on his Twitter:

While I didn’t mind the heavily armored tank-look of the Batmobiles in the Christopher Nolan movies, and from the Ben Affleck era, I do love that this is clearly a car again. It adds a touch of practicality that’s I find endearing.

Reeves is currently shooting The Batman, which boasts a cast that includes Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. Plot details are still under wraps, but I’m going to go ahead and guess the film involves a guy named Bruce Wayne dressing up like a bat and punching people. I could be wrong, though.

The Batman opens June 25, 2021.