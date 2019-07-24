Much like the Dark Knight himself, so much of The Batman has been shrouded in mystery. We know Matt Reeves is directing. We know Robert Pattinson is the new Caped Crusader. But beyond that, we have mostly rumors to go on. So it’s kind of a big deal when we get some concrete news! Like this: Greig Fraser, the DOP of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the upcoming Dune, has been hired as The Batman cinematographer.

THR broke the news about Greig Fraser landing the gig as The Batman cinematographer. Fraser has worked with Batman director Matt Reeves before, shooting his Reeves’s 2010 Let The Right One In remake Let Me In. “It’s great to be working with Matt again,” said Fraser. “The Batman franchise is iconic and its a privilege to now be able to visualize it in my own way. Especially with the cumulative creative potential of all the talent and technicians, we have in front of and behind the camera.”

Fraser’s credits include Jane Campion’s Bright Star, Andrew Dominik’s Killing Them Softly, Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty, Bennett Miller’s Foxcatcher, Gareth Edwards’s Rogue One, and Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming adaptation of Dune. All of those films – except Dune, which no one has seen yet – look amazing, so at the very least we can take solace in knowing The Batman will look great.

When asked how he goes about creating a “visual idea” for the films he works on, Fraser said: