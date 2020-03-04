The Batman has added two more square-jawed men to its cast. Teen Wolf stars Charlie Carver and Max Carver have joined the cast of Matt Reeves’ upcoming comic book movie, which stars the similarly square-jawed Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. It has not been revealed what roles the twins will be playing in The Batman.

The news, which came our way via The AV Club, reveals that Charlie and Max Carver have joined The Batman cast in undisclosed roles. The twins, who first starred together on Desperate Housewives before appearing in The Leftovers and landing major roles in Teen Wolf, where they scowled silently a lot. Those scowls will likely aid them in The Batman, which will reportedly be a dark new take on the Caped Crusader from Reeves.

While it’s uncertain who Charlie and Max Carver will be playing, there are only a handful of notable twin characters in DC Comics. The first being, of course, the Wonder Twins — the purple spandex-wearing Justice League allies, Zan and Jan. But it’s very unlikely that the Carvers will play these campy cartoon staples. The two played supernatural baddies in Teen Wolf, and had a remarkable ability to be so bland that they blended into the background — despite their being frequently shirtless. So it wouldn’t be a surprise if they played villainous henchmen of some sort. Perhaps the Carver twins will be a new take on Two Face’s twin henchmen in Batman: The Animated Series?

In addition to Pattinson, The Batman features Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, and Andy Serkis round out the cast of the comic book film directed by Reeves and written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

The Batman hits theaters on June 25, 2021.