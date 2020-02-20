Update: Set photos have been posted online that appear to depict jack-o-lanterns on the set of The Batman, which lends credence to the long-held speculation that Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s beloved comic graphic novel Batman: The Long Halloween may serve as an inspiration for Reeves’ movie. We won’t link to those photos, but they’re out there if you want to track them down. In any case, the apparent Halloween setting may mark the first time a live-action Batman movie has taken place during that holiday since a brief scene in 1995’s Batman Forever. Our original article follows.

Since Robert Pattinson stepped into the cape and cowl, it was clear that Matt Reeves‘ The Batman would follow a younger Caped Crusader. But just how early? We still know very few details about the plot of The Batman, but previous reports suggested that the film would show the early days of Batman’s career, barring the origin story that we’ve already seen dozens of times before. Now a new tweet from Reeves hints that The Batman will draw inspiration from one of the most iconic depictions of Batman’s early career: Frank Miller’s acclaimed comic book Batman: Year One.

The Hollywood Reporter published a report last year describing The Batman‘s story as “neither another rehashing of his origin nor the tale of a seasoned crimefighter ruling Gotham City. He is Bruce Wayne still trying to find his footing on his way to becoming the genius detective.”

The plot sounds similar to that of Miller’s Batman: Year One comic book, published in 1987. The comic follows Batman early in his crimefighting career as he strikes up a wary partnership with recently transferred officer James Gordon. Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins also mined the comic for inspiration.

With a new tweet, Reeves hinted that Batman: Year One will play a major inspiration on his film.

Reeves posted a panel from Miller’s Batman: Year One, showing Bruce returned to Gotham and ruminating on the best way to fight crime in his city, with only the caption “Happy Birthday, Bruce.” While this doesn’t confirm that The Batman will doing a straight adaptation of Year One, it does corroborate reports that the film will draw inspiration from Miller’s comic book.

However, a new casting report also hints that Reeves won’t just be looking to the past, but to the future. Reports of a casting call put out by Warner Bros. for extras and actors with circus skills (via ComicBookMovie.com) suggests that The Batman will give us a glimpse of the Flying Graysons, the ultimately doomed circus couple whose son Richard Grayson becomes Batman’s iconic sidekick Robin. This is in line with Forbes’ report that Reeves has plans to introduce characters like Robin and Batgirl.

The Batman hits theaters June 25, 2021.