Director Matt Reeves has filled up The Batman with an incredible assembly of talent surrounding Robert Pattinson as the new Dark Knight. But the latest addition to the cast is someone you’ve never heard of.

Jayme Lawson, a fresh graduate from The Juilliard School, has landed “a notable role” in The Batman. That’s a hell of a gig to land right after graduating, but Lawson is far from inexperienced when it comes to acting. Find out more below.

Here’s Jayme Lawson in one of many videos highlighting the members of Juilliard’s drama groups:

Coincidentally enough, the very first thing Jayme Lawson is asked in this video is about her favorite superhero. Lawson quickly says Catwoman, and recalls how she used to leap around her house pretending to be the Batman villain and occasional ally of the Caped Crusader. Of course, we know that Lawson isn’t playing Catwoman since that role has already gone to Mad Max: Fury Road actress Zoe Kravitz, but Collider, who broke this news, doesn’t know who her character in The Batman will be.

This will be Lawson’s first film role. In fact, the actress doesn’t even have an IMDb page for us to list any other credits she might have, though that will surely change imminently. But at Juilliard, Lawson impressed audiences in productions of Shakespearean classics like Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth. She even played the title role in a gender-swapped version of Hamlet. Other productions include Detroit ’67 and Queens Boulevard.

The rest of the cast of The Batman includes Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. We’re not sure how many more key roles there are left to be cast for The Batman, but we’re probably getting close to casting being complete. Otherwise, things could get crowded.

Plot details on The Batman are still under tight wraps, but fans are already anticipating something special from a filmmaker like Matt Reeves. We can’t wait to see what he does with the Dark Knight when the movie arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021.