Apple TV+ has already launched, and with it has come a handful of new shows for subscribers to users to take a chance on. But Apple isn’t just making new TV shows. They’ve got original movies on the way too, and the first major theatrical release from the tech company will be arriving next month.

The Banker is a true story following Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson as two black businessmen who concoct a plan to subvert the racist system that keeps black families from moving into white neighborhoods. The first trailer has arrived, and with one of their first of many hopeful theatrical releases, it would seem as if Apple is hoping to make a run at awards season right out of the gate. Watch The Banker trailer below.

On the surface, this sounds like the kind of movie that Oscar voters would latch onto, especially after they fell for Green Book last year. However, the trailer doesn’t really pack a significant dramatic punch, despite the intriguing premise that’s based on a true story. Stories of overcoming racism are a safe bet when it comes to awards season, but there’s no powerful hook her to latch onto. This could easily end up being one of those movies that strives for social significance but misses the mark. Even so, it’s rather bold of Apple to make such a play so early in their foray into creating movies and TV shows.

George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau) is behind the camera for The Banker, who also wrote the script with, working from a script by Niceole Levy, David Lewis Smith and Stan Younger. The latter two also cracked the story with Brad Caleb Kane. Nolfi is also producing along with Joel Viertel, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jonathan Baker, David Lewis Smith and Anthony Mackie while Joseph F. Ingrassia, Samuel L. Jackson, Will Greenfield, David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri are all executive producing.

Based on a true story, The Banker centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racially oppressive establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Along with Garrett’s wife Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire – while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built.

The Banker opens in theaters on December 6, 2019 and then arrives on Apple TV+ sometime in January 2020.