Plenty of filmmakers have been accused of destroying people’s childhoods, but Syfy is taking that concept to a new level with The Banana Splits Movie. The furry costumed animals of the ’60s live-action Hanna-Barbera series are coming back with a vengeance — literally. No longer happy-go-lucky children’s performers, the furry foursome Fleegle the Beagle, Bingo the Gorilla, Drooper the Lion, and Snorky the Elephant are now homicidal monsters ready to wreak havoc. Watch Syfy’s The Banana Splits movie trailer below.

The Banana Splits Movie Trailer

If you were always scared of the furry costumed animal hosts of the late 1960s TV series The Banana Splits, consider yourself validated by The Banana Splits Movie. The schlocky Syfy horror movie imagines the characters from the series created by psychedelic children’s entertainment auteurs Sid and Marty Krofft (H.R. Pufnstuf) as murderous monsters, set on murdering children and their adult supervision. The trailer follows a family as they take their excited youngest son to see The Banana Splits live, only for the animatronic puppets to gain sentience and begin murdering people.

It’s a B-movie cable version of Scott Cawthon’s Five Nights at Freddy’s series, which saw Chuck E. Cheese-style animatronic characters coming to life to kill everyone just looking for a good pizza. But this has a built-in audience of former kids who were maybe traumatized by the goofy antics of the furry foursome in the NBC series that ran from 1968 to 1970.

Here is the synopsis for The Banana Splits Movie:

The beloved children’s show is back… with a vengeance, a horrible, bloody vengeance. Starring Dani Kind, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, and Romeo Carere. Coming to Blu-Ray/DVD this Summer and premiering on SYFY later this year.

The Banana Splits Movie will premiere on Syfy later this year, and on Blu-ray and digital afterward.