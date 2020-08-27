I know everyone out there has been craving a sequel to The Babysitter, the 2017 McG horror-comedy where people shout things like “He shot me in the boob!” and everyone is insanely over-the-top. Well, good news: here it comes. It’s called The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and honestly, I don’t even know what to say anymore. Whatever. Embrace this trash, I guess. Oh, and watch the trailer below.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen Trailer

Normally, I’d spend a trailer post like this being all pithy and quippy and trying to be a good sport. But honestly, gang, this week has broken me, so I don’t have the strength to crack wise about a sequel to The Babysitter, which, in my view, is a bad movie that shouldn’t have even been made in the first place, let alone generate a sequel. But here it is! In the first film, young boy Cole had the hots for his babysitter, played by Samara Weaving. And, sure, who can blame him? I, too, would have the hots for my babysitter if she were Samara Weaving. Anyway, she turned out to be part of a Satanic cult – not that that makes her any less attractive in my humble opinion.

Now here comes The Babysitter: Killer Queen, which has the following synopsis:

Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night. Everyone in his life thinks he has lost his mind since Bee and all of her friends disappeared, making Cole’s story hard to believe. He is still hopelessly smitten with his best friend and next door neighbor Melanie – the only one who believes his story – who convinces him to forget the past and come to a party thrown at a nearby lake. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night.

Samara Weaving isn’t back this time, probably because her star is on the rise and she realizes she doesn’t need to say yes to this sort of junk. The cast here includes Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Ken Marino, Chris Wylde, Carl McDowell, Juliocesar Chavez, Maximilian Acevedo, Jennifer Foster, and Helen Hong.

Look for The Babysitter: Killer Queen on Netflix on September 10, 2020.