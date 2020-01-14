While we’re waiting to see when the next assembly of The Avengers might be on the big screen, fans have been eagerly awaiting their team-up at home on video game consoles. Last summer brought the first trailer for Marvel’s Avengers, a new game from that let’s players control Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, and Black Widow in a massive action adventure. Originally slated to release this May, Crystal Dynamics announced news of The Avengers video game delayed until the fall.

Crystal Dynamics shared the news in a message on their own website today:

At Crystal Dynamics our ambition has always been to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience. In order to achieve that goal, we have made the difficult decision to move the release date of Marvel’s Avengers to September 4, 2020. As fans ourselves, it’s an honor and a privilege to work with these legendary characters and we know what these Super Heroes mean to us and True Believers around the world. When we set out to bring you our vision for Marvel’s Avengers, we committed to delivering an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come. To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve. The worldwide teams working on Marvel’s Avengers sincerely appreciate the support you’ve shown us. We thrive on your enthusiasm and feedback and we can’t wait to show you more. We apologize for the delay. We’re confident it will be worth the wait.

That’s certainly some disappointing news, but with how often video games get released without being completed, often requiring day one patches and updates, it’s nice that Crystal Dynamics is taking the time to get the game right before putting it out there. Hopefully that means when the game arrives on its new date of September 4, 2020, there won’t be any significant problems.

In the meantime, check out this nearly 19-minute video of gameplay footage featuring the main Avengers in action.