The monstrous behavior of Harvey Weinstein finally met its match a couple years ago when women in Hollywood took a stand against the heinous abuse and sexual harassment that came from one of entertainment’s most infamous producers. It sparked the #MeToo movement and made waves across show business, targeting the manipulative men who had been taking advantage of women and behaving inappropriately for years. Now, a new drama called The Assistant shines even more light on the toxic environment that too many women have had to put up with, and the first trailer has just arrived.

The Assistant Trailer

The Assistant stars Julia Garner (Ozark, The Americans) as a recent college graduate trying to break her way into the film industry by paying her dues as an assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul (Matthew Macfadyen). But once she’s on the job, slowly she starts to realize what’s happening around her and stands up against the horrors looking her in the face. And all of this unfolds in just one day on the job.

The movie isn’t directly inspired by Harvey Weinstein, but it’s very clearly about him and so many other toxic people working in Hollywood who have perpetuated a not-so-secret system of sexual harassment and misconduct. As you can see, the quotes from critics who caught the movie at the Telluride Film Festival this year paint a clear picture of how much this movie resonates without being melodramatic about it all. It also helps that this movie is directed by Kitty Green, providing a much needed female perspective to these horrific standards in the entertainment industry.

The Assistant also stars Makenzie Leigh, Kristine Froseth, Jon Orsini, and Noah Robbins. Here’s the official synopsis:

The Assistant follows one day in the life of Jane (Julia Garner), a recent college graduate and aspiring film producer, who has recently landed her dream job as a junior assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul (Matthew McFayden). Her day is much like any other assistant’s – making coffee, changing the paper in the copy machine, ordering lunch, arranging travel, taking phone messages, onboarding a new hire. But as Jane follows her daily routine, she, and we, grow increasingly aware of the abuse that insidiously colors every aspect of her work day, an accumulation of degradations against which Jane decides to take a stand, only to discover the true depth of the system into which she has entered.

The Assistant will play at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in January before hitting theaters on January 31, 2020.