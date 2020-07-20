The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay explores the angry young man trope seen in movies like the new Star Wars trilogy, Black Panther, American History X, A Clockwork Orange and more. Plus, an archaeologist reviews scenes about treasure hunting in movies like Riders of the Lost Ark, National Treasure, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and plenty others. And finally, see what Family Feud is like when two different Ent families go head-to-head on Robot Chicken.

There have been a lot of angry young men in cinema over the years. Some of them have a real point to make while others are misguided in their anger. But no matter where they fall, they’ve been around for years, from movies like Look Back in Anger and A Clockwork Orange to recent examples in Star Wars and Joker. More often than not, it’s young white men with an axe to grind, but as The Take points out, the anger of women and characters of color has started to rise to the surface more recently.

Next, Insider has New York University archaeologist Mariana Castro tkes a look at scenes from Raiders of the Lost Ark, National Treasure, Lara: Croft Tomb Raider, The Mummy, Stargate, Titanic and more to explain how accurate scene about treasure hunting and collecting artifacts really are. Prepare to be disappointed by the lack of booby traps in common archaeology finds.

Finally, see what happens when two families of Ents from Lord of the Rings compete on Family Feud. Sure, you can see exactly where this is going, but actually watching it executed is still pretty damn funny. Honestly, even if they repeated this gag with other game shows, I’d probably still laugh quite a bit.