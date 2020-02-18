Despite the rise in digital projection, there are still 35mm screenings of new releases, as well as repertory screenings of older movies at select theaters across the country. But The American Genre Film Archive will offer up something different on 35mm for those lucky enough to be near the right theaters.

The AGFA Horror Trailer Show is a special event screening coming to select Alamo Drafthouse locations for Reel Film Day, an annual celebration of watching 35mm film prints in theaters that happens on March 5 (or 3/5). The 35mm screening will be jam-packed with “the most spine-ripping, slime-slinging, soul-shredding horror trailers from AGFA’s vaults.” We’re talking stuff like rare trailers, commercials and ephemera, and a lot of it hasn’t been seen since it originally played in theaters decades ago. Find out more below.

The AGFA Horror Trailer Show

AGFA director Joe Ziemba had this to say about the collection of 35mm horror trailers:

“We typically only see 35mm prints struck for major releases like Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But 35mm is part of our DNA at AGFA, and we’ve dreamed of striking new prints for years. The AGFA Horror Trailer Show is the perfect opportunity to make this a reality, while also exposing new fans to the beauty of watching actual film projected in a theater.”

Here are some stills from a few of the rare horror trailers you’ll see highlighted in The AGFA Horror Trailer Show:

For Reel Film Day screenings of The AGFA Horror Trailer Show, here’s where you’ll have to be on March 5:

In addition, there will also be screenings of a few feature films on 35 mm for Reel Film Day too:

If you’re a 35mm supporter, you may also want to consider taking advantage of the donation add-on when you’re buying tickets for these shows. Starting on March 5, participating Alamo Drafthouse locations will allow moviegoers to purchase an exclusive AGFA Reel Film Day t-shirt to commemorate the event as well as a limited edition, handmade letterpress poster that will only be available on Reel Film Day. A portion of those proceeds will go to the AGFA’s non-profit mission.

Don’t worry if you can’t make it to these Alamo Drafthouse locations for The AGFA Horror Trailer Show. After this initial screening run, it will be made available for theatrical bookings on 35mm and DCP. Just make sure to bug your favorite theater to plan a screening of this weird collection of retro horror cinema offerings.

Here’s more info on The American Genre Film Archive (AGFA) if you want to know where your money is going: