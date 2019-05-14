Amazon is heading to the biggest screen possible with The Aeronauts. The Tom Harper film starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones will run in IMAX for one week, making it the first Amazon movie to play in the large-scale screen theaters. The film follows Redmayne and Jones’s characters as they attempt to fly a hot air balloon higher than anyone in history. Several action sequences in The Aeronauts were designed specifically for the IMAX aspect ratio. More on The Aeronauts in IMAX, including a new image, below.

Amazon has always stood apart from Netflix in that they tend to release all of their original films in theaters. Now, they’re upping their game by releasing their upcoming The Aeronauts in the biggest theater possible. The movie will play in IMAX theaters nationwide for a special one-week engagement starting October 25, before opening in regular theaters November 1. The film “will feature key action sequences designed for IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio,” which means “IMAX audiences will get to see up to 26% more picture than standard theaters.

“The Aeronauts is a spectacular movie featuring emotionally engaging performances and edge-of-your-seat action,” said Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke. “We’re thrilled to join IMAX in showcasing this one-of-a-kind film in such a grand format. We look forward to giving our customers an unforgettable theatrical experience high above the clouds.”

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

Set in 1862, The Aeronauts follows wealthy young widow Amelia Wren (Jones) and headstrong scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne), as they mount a balloon expedition to fly higher than anyone in history. This is a journey to the very edge of existence, where the air is thin and the chances of survival are slim. As their perilous ascent reveals their true selves, this unlikely pair discover things about each other – and themselves – that helps each of them find their place in the world they have left behind.

“[Director] Tom [Harper] designed this movie for the IMAX screen and the result is going to blow audiences away. This film, inspired by incredible true events, offers heart-pounding intense sequences that are woven so wonderfully with the beauty, scale and emotion of these two characters as they go on their epic journey.”

If you’re interested in some technical detail on how the film will be formatted for IMAX, here you go:

IMAX release of The Aeronauts will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience with proprietary IMAX DMR (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theater geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that helps audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

It’s hard to form much of an opinion about The Aeronauts without seeing any footage, but the fact that Amazon is opening a movie in IMAX is a big deal. Will Netflix follow up with their own IMAX film? A report from earlier this year suggested that Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman might screen in IMAX, but that’s yet to be finalized.